Whole Man Ministries will hold a food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday.
The drive-through event will be at 3916 Old Lexington Road in Winston-Salem.
Bishop Barry Washington of Whole Man Ministries said the faith-based nonprofit will give out food to last a week for up to a family of four, as well as 1,000 masks and boxes containing various household goods while supplies last.
“Those who are affected by the COVID-19 are welcome,” Washington said. “We also welcome the public experiencing hardship during this time. “
