Since the early days of summer, a group of school superintendents from the region has been meeting remotely twice a week to think through a question with life-and-death implications: How should we reopen schools during a pandemic that has killed 162,000 Americans?
The superintendents in the Piedmont Triad Education Consortium took their ideas back to their respective school districts and boards of education and began hammering out a plan that suits their own communities, which range from tiny Elkin (population 4,000) to Forsyth County (population 382,000)
The result of those plans will be rolled out on Monday, the first day of the 2020-21 school year.
"It's been a roller coaster for superintendents across the state," said Travis Reeves, the superintendent of Surry County Schools. "We're talking to each other. How are you handling this? How are you handling that? The guidance has changed and sometimes, there is no guidance, and we've had to figure it out together. It's unlike anything we've had to deal with in public education in the history of the country."
Each district's plan is a little different. In communities such as Mount Airy, the buses will roll as usual, delivering kids from their homes to schools. In other places, such as Winston-Salem, the buses will be equipped with mobile WiFi, not filled with students. Those buses are set to roll on Aug. 24 to places where students lack the technology they need to learn remotely.
Jeff Wallace, in his second year as superintendent of Davie County Schools, might typically spend the days before the start of school at open houses, shaking the hands of parents, students and staff members. Instead, he was greeting them from six feet away checking on the status of hand sanitizers and making sure directional signs are in place to prevent hallways from clogging with students.
The Davie County Board of Education voted to reopen schools under a hybrid model that will combine in-person and remote learning for students in grades 3-12, with Wednesdays set aside for remote learning for all students. K-2 students will go to school every day.
The hybrid model is a popular option for many rural school districts in the state. Most larger districts, including Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools are starting school remotely.
Wallace said he and other superintendents have considered the weight of how their districts' reopening plans impact students, parents, staff and the larger community.
"There are multiple pressure points," Wallace said. "My difficulty is not having a reference point. I always like to look at other ways, how other people have done things. How do you think outside the box when there is no box?"
As of Aug. 10, Davie County had 435 total positive COVID-19 cases, of which 63 are ages 17 and under. Seventy cases are active, according to the county's public health department.
Like other school districts, Davie County Schools assembled a reopening team that hashed out different scenarios, then Wallace took those ideas to local leaders and health officials for input.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have a detailed list of recommendations and requirements on how schools should reopen for in-person learning. They include such things as temperature checks for students before getting on the bus and entering the school and social distancing and hygiene protocols. Students and staff at Davie County Schools will be required to wear masks.
"The key here is that we've been adamant about not being within six feet of a person for 15 minutes or longer. We're not naive to think that kids won't gather up but the staff will have to be adamant and diligent," Wallace said.
Gov. Roy Cooper gave school districts in the state the go-ahead to open under what has been called Plan B, which allows for in-person learning with distancing guidelines and other requirement. Schools could be more restrictive, such as having some remote learning days or going fully remote (which is known as Plan C), but they could not be less restrictive.
Some districts, including WS/FCS, are opening remotely then reevaluating after a period. Surry County Schools will have in-person orientation in small groups for the first week of school then go to fully remote school for five weeks with a goal of returning to in-person learning on Sept. 21.
The board of education there had hoped to open under a hybrid model similar to Davie County's plan, but a discussion with the county's health director, Samantha Ange, prompted them to go fully remote for several weeks.
Surry County is among the area rural counties seeing an increase in cases, with 16 percent of positive cases in people ages 19 and under. As of Aug. 10, the county had 943 total positive cases with 132 active.
The dramatic shift in how to deliver education has been emotional, Reeves said.
Schools, especially in rural areas with few gathering spots, serve as community hubs.
"That's why it's so emotional for everyone," Reeves said. "You feel like you've had the road jerked out from under you in so many ways. We're trying to put that back together in a very systematic way."
Most school districts that are offering remote instruction say that it will look a lot different than last spring when thousands of kids failed to engage with e-learning for various reasons, including lack of internet access.
School districts in Surry County and Forsyth County, for example, plan more virtual interaction and structure.
Wallace said reopening schools will require constant adjusting and adapting.
He said he got a lesson in what not to do when he saw the widely circulated photo of students in an overcrowded hallway in a Georgia high school.
"You know how I said we don't have multiple points of reference (on reopening)?" he asked. "Well now we have one."
How are school systems starting the year?
Davie County
In-person learning for students from K-2
Students in grades 3-12 with alternating days for student groups. Wednesday classes will be remote.
Full-time remote learning enrollment: 952 of 6,200 students (15.4%)
Davidson County
Remote learning until Sept. 11.
In-person learning begins Sept. 14 with alternating days for student groups. Wednesday classes will be remote.
Full-time remote learning enrollment: 555 of 19,000 students (2.9%)
Elkin City
In-person learning for pre-K through third grade and special-needs children Monday through Thursday.
Remote learning for fourth through 12th grade with re-evaluation in mid-September.
Full-time remote learning enrollment: 154 of 1,200 students (12.8%)
Forsyth County
Full-time remote learning with a re-evaluation after nine weeks.
Full-time remote learning enrollment: 6,200 of 52,800 students (11.8%)
Mount Airy City
In-person learning with remote learning option.
Full-time remote learning enrollment: 450 of 1,600 students (28.1%)
Stokes County
Full-time remote learning until Sept. 8, when student groups will alternate days.
Full-time remote learning enrollment: 819 of 6,000 students (13.7%)
Surry County
Full-time remote learning with a reevaluation after five weeks.
Full-time remote learning enrollment: 381 of 7,500 students (5.1%)
Yadkin County
In-person learning with student groups alternating days.
Wednesdays are remote for all students.
Full-time remote learning enrollment: 910 of 5,400 students (16.9%)
Wilkes County
In-person learning with student groups alternating days.
Full-time remote learning enrollment: 2,300 of 10,300 students (22.3%)
