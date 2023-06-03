Billy Corgan is applying the same drive and hands-on approach that made the Smashing Pumpkins one of the best-selling and important bands of the 1990s to professional wrestling.

Corgan’s ownership of the National Wrestling Alliance is no side project. He’s deeply immersed, writing storylines and overseeing the programming for the NWA’s events, which includes the Crockett Cup, a tag team extravaganza on Saturday and Sunday at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex. Corgan will be there, likely holed up in a TV production truck.

That Corgan would be so immersed in wrestling weeks after the release of his band’s latest album and less than two months before it hits the road for a North American tour is indicative of his stamina and ambition.

“If I could just focus on one thing it would be heaven,” Corgan said in an interview Thursday. “But it’s a lot of logistics. You just do.”

An example of Corgan’s pace? He might labor until midnight on some wrestling details then wake up at 4:30 a.m., to work on music.

“I cheat time,” he said.

A Chicago native known for his devotion to the city’s sports teams, Corgan was first introduced to pro wrestling when he was 4 years old.

Young Billy was sent to live with his great-grandmother, an 80-year-old immigrant from Belgium who spoke little English.

“She liked watching wrestling, so there I was watching this with someone who didn’t understand English. It was so bizarre and out of the normal reality of things,” Corgan recalled.

Then, the teenage years hit, and Corgan went through a rite of passage that very much speaks to the 1980s’ — he became a goth teen.

“It was, ‘This is not for me. I’m into the Cure now,’” Corgan said.

By the time he was 20, Corgan formed Smashing Pumpkins with guitarist James Iha, and within a few years, it released a string era-defining albums — Gish, Siamese Dream and Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness — that produced such hits as “Cherub Rock,” “Bullet with Butterfly Wings,” “1979” and “Today.” As guitarist, singer and primary songwriter, Corgan became the face of the band and has been its only constant member.

Along the way, he fell back in love with wrestling, finding that as a celebrity he could get into matches and even meet some of the star wrestlers of the day, The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin, to name a few.

“I found myself enthralled by the real-life people behind the scenes,” Corgan said.

He put some of his wealth he acquired rocking a generation toward wrestling, buying NWA, a historic wrestling brand that served as the governing body for various regional wrestling promotion companies before falling into hard times with the rise of World Wresting Entertainment, best known as WWE. Corgan’s goal is to inject new life into the NWA.

On Saturday and Sunday, NWA will present The Crockett Cup, a tag team wrestling tournament that the NWA first held in 1986. Legendary promoter the late Jim Crockett, a Charlotte native, created the tournament

“He’s with us in mind, body and spirit to build this new era,” Corgan said of Crockett. “We’re trying to create this spiritual link from the great past to the great future.”

The tournament will feature one of NWA’s biggest stars, Tyrus, wrestling with Chris Adonis.

“As a world champion, he wanted to take part in the Cup because it has such a history and legacy,” Corgan said of Tyrus.

The tournament will air live on Fite TV, a pay-per-view streaming service from 8 to 11 p.m., each night.

Corgan said he planned to fly into Winston-Salem on Saturday and get to work.

Afterward, it’s back to the Smashing Pumpkins, which will launch a North American tour in July in Las Vegas. The band will swing through Charlotte on Aug. 22. Original members, Iha, and Jimmy Chamberlain are back in the band, which is rounded out by Jeff Schroeder.

“It’s really humbling and that’s not a word I throw around a lot,” Corgan said of what it means to be playing his music in front of thousands of fans. “You look out in the crowd and see 15-year-olds wearing a (band) T-shirt and people your age, and realize you didn’t just make it but endured and what you created has some sustainability, that’s where the humbling part comes in.”