A few yellow school buses were back on the road Monday, with more on the way.
Instead of delivering students, the buses are delivering Wi-Fi, the technology needed to connect students with their teachers.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools rolled out the first four buses on Monday, with the goal of equipping 16 more with Wi-Fi technology that can send a signal up to 100 yards on each side of the bus.
The school district started the year online, with a reevaluation period after nine weeks.
The first communities to be served with the mobile Wi-Fi were Weatherford Court, Skyline Village, Wynfield Court Apartments and a few complexes on Yarbrough Avenue.
School spokesman Brent Campbell said the district’s student-assignment office has created maps that show which areas of the county had the highest percentage of students who did not fully engage in online learning last spring.
About 3,800 of the district’s 55,000 students did not engage at all after Gov. Roy Cooper shut down in-person learning in mid-March to stop the spread of COVID-19.
In addition, the student accountability team looked at student engagement in a typical week and noted that in the week of May 4, nearly 6,700 students did not engage. Those students could have engaged the following week.
Principals submitted that data.
The mobile Wi-Fi will go to those locations where students did not engage and stay there for the duration of a school day.
“In these areas, there was a variety of reasons why they didn’t engage,” Campbell said, “but one recurring one was limited or no access to internet or Wi-Fi services or limited access to reliable internet services.”
The district also looked at density of student population in given areas.
About 20 areas in all will be targeted.
The mobile classrooms, as the district is calling them, are one of several steps the district is taking to engage some of these students.
In addition, the district is establishing remote learning centers in partnership with churches, rec centers and community organizations where students of all grade levels can go to use the internet, get tutoring, meals and have some structure to their school days. Those centers are still being set up.
It also plans to get in touch with individual student who have not logged on.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.