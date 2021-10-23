Widow of man killed at Hanes Mill Road landfill anxiously awaits official answers

“Yes, sir, I did (meet with her,)” Burcham said. “Tommy was a friend of mine. A real good friend. It was absolutely one of the hardest things I ever had to do.”

Part of his reason for meeting with the still grieving widow, he said, was to try and provide her some answers and perhaps some peace of mind. And part of it no doubt surely was to defend his son like any father would and say that the fault lay with the operating plan and not his 21-year-old son.

Burcham told Shirley Thompson that a spotter — a city employee who acts as an extra set of eyes on the interplay between large trucks — had left early as it was late on a Friday afternoon. He also said machine operators at the time couldn’t communicate via radio.

“A lot of things that happened just don’t make sense,” Burcham said.

Because the investigation is still open and a lawsuit possible, city officials declined to comment. “Given that this is likely to be a litigation matter, the city will (refrain) from commenting,” wrote City Attorney Angela Carmon in an e-mail.

Oh and there was one other thing: Burcham told Shirley Thompson that his son, who no longer is employed by the city, was using a cell phone wired into a handsfree Bluetooth device.