Widow of man killed at Hanes Mill Road landfill anxiously awaits official answers

Without really thinking about what she was doing, Shirley Thompson rolled a half-empty water bottle between her hands as she weighed her words.
She was surrounded by shelves full of important-looking books with impossible titles and freshly polished wood in an attorney’s conference room.
Thompson, 63, was nervous but determined to speak for — and about — her husband Tommy, who was killed in a terrible incident early in the summer at the Hanes Mill Road landfill.
Investigators: Waste Management employee was pinned between a truck and a bulldozer before he died at landfill in Winston-Salem
Nearly four months have passed as she’s waited patiently on the outcome of an investigation being conducted by the state Department of Labor that could provide answers to questions that have been piling up.
Government moves at a deliberate pace, and investigations into workplace deaths can take six months or longer. Thompson realizes that, but it doesn’t make the waiting any easier.
“I just want to know … there was so much negligence,” Thompson said.
Steady, reliable man
Tommy and Shirley Thompson were married for 46 years. They met and married young, then raised their small family in Stokes County.
“We were just kids,” she said.
She allowed herself a slight smile when describing themselves as homebodies who mostly kept to themselves. “Work, home, TV and church,” she said.
Tommy Thompson worked for Waste Management for 31 years, mostly driving roll-off trucks that you might see collecting trash in your neighborhood, and for 10 years before that for BFI, another private garbage company.
Married for 46 years and employed by the same company sure makes Tommy Thompson sound like a steady, dependable guy.
“He didn’t like change, that’s for sure,” Shirley Thompson said.
Not much has been said officially about the circumstances surrounding Tommy’s death other than a few short paragraphs in a news release indicating that a 63-year-old man had been killed just before the landfill closed on June 11.
“He worked so much, and he’d come home late a lot,” Shirley Thompson said. “But I didn’t worry until it got past 7. Then I got to worrying.”
That Friday her worry turned into her worst fear when Thompson’s bosses came to her door. They didn’t waste any time on small talk or formalities. Just before 5 p.m. Tommy Thompson was crushed between a bulldozer operated by a city employee and a truck.
Rodney Burcham, the father of the bulldozer operator — a friend of Tommy Thompson — confirmed that his son was driving it. Burcham was speaking on behalf of his son and the family.
He even showed her a video he’d shot — at the landfill that showed how bulldozers and roll-off trucks interact when the dozers push mountains of garbage from behind unloaded trucks.
“Yes, sir, I did (meet with her,)” Burcham said. “Tommy was a friend of mine. A real good friend. It was absolutely one of the hardest things I ever had to do.”
Part of his reason for meeting with the still grieving widow, he said, was to try and provide her some answers and perhaps some peace of mind. And part of it no doubt surely was to defend his son like any father would and say that the fault lay with the operating plan and not his 21-year-old son.
Burcham told Shirley Thompson that a spotter — a city employee who acts as an extra set of eyes on the interplay between large trucks — had left early as it was late on a Friday afternoon. He also said machine operators at the time couldn’t communicate via radio.
“A lot of things that happened just don’t make sense,” Burcham said.
Because the investigation is still open and a lawsuit possible, city officials declined to comment. “Given that this is likely to be a litigation matter, the city will (refrain) from commenting,” wrote City Attorney Angela Carmon in an e-mail.
Oh and there was one other thing: Burcham told Shirley Thompson that his son, who no longer is employed by the city, was using a cell phone wired into a handsfree Bluetooth device.
“You asked if he was on the phone,” Burcham said. “Yes he was. But it went through speakers, and it was not in his hand. There was nothing stating he couldn’t do that around the job.”
All eyes on OSHA
The day Shirley Thompson sat down in a conference room, the first piece of the investigative puzzle arrived: the official results of the autopsy.
“Blunt-force trauma,” said attorney Stuart Teeter. “What we expected.”
Even that piece of information took longer than Shirley Thompson ever imagined. It did serve as a harsh reminder that the Labor Department’s occupational and safety division’s investigation remains ongoing and nothing else can happen until it concludes.
“The district attorney can’t do anything until it does,” said Josh Simmons, one of Teeter’s partners. “We want justice for Shirley. We think criminal charges might be warranted.”
Until that report is filed, all Shirley Thompson can do is periodically check with her representatives. Six months is considered a quick turnaround.
In the meantime, she’s pleased with the support offered to her by Waste Management. She keeps in her phone a copy of a video tribute made by high-ranking company officials in an annual message about safety.
“It was life-changing for Tommy’s family,” a vice president said. “It’s a sober reminder that no matter how far we’ve come in terms of safety, there’s more to do.”
Shirley Thompson also takes comfort in small things such as the fact that her husband was known for looking out for younger drivers.
“There’s really nothing he wouldn’t do for anybody,” she said. “He’d swap trucks with (less experienced) drivers if theirs was older than the one he was in.”
As she waits, Shirley Thompson also has to consider forgiveness. The hurt is raw, and that remains something for the future. Another step along a winding road toward healing if such a thing is even possible after such a sudden and tragic loss.
“Forgive? Umm-mm. Not yet. It’s too soon,” she said.
336-727-7481