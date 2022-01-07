Widow says officer died of COVID-19 contracted in the line of duty. But will Winston-Salem pay?

His oxygen level, as measured by a home pulse-oximeter, had dipped and his symptoms worsened to the point that he woke up early the morning of Oct. 10, a Sunday.

“He said ‘I can’t breathe, I don’t feel right,’” Cheryl McDonald said. “But he drove himself to the hospital. He didn’t want to be a bother.”

He was sent home with instructions to continue in quarantine, treat the symptoms and to come back if he got sicker. He was scheduled to receive a monoclonal antibody IV Monday.

“That was so frustrating,” Cheryl McDonald said. “I kept thinking ‘Why are they waiting so long?’”

Later that evening, it became obvious that he needed to go back to the hospital. Because they live a good 25-minute drive away, Cheryl McDonald put on two masks and gloves and helped her husband climb into the back of her Chevy Tahoe. They were not waiting for an ambulance.

He was admitted upon arrival with double pneumonia, and his wife of nearly five years was not allowed to accompany him inside.

“I left him sitting in a wheelchair,” she said, unable to fight back tears any longer. “I was told I could call for updates.”