Widow says officer died of COVID-19 contracted in the line of duty. But will Winston-Salem pay?

Sgt. Mike McDonald, like a lot of cops, added the Officer Down Memorial Page database app to his cellphone as soon as he learned about it.
The app, as its name implies, lists the names of officers killed in the line of duty and a short summary of the cause.
“He checked it every time it dinged,” said Cheryl McDonald, the sergeant’s wife. “He’d say, ‘Well, we lost another one.’”
Keeping track — remembering the sacrifice — matters to police and their loved ones.
So when McDonald died Oct. 22 from COVID-19 pneumonia that his family believes was contracted on the job at the Carolina Classic Fair, it became important to his wife and his fellow officers that his loss be honored.
“I had to fight like hell to even get it on there,” Cheryl McDonald said.
But as it turns out, that rudimentary acknowledgement was only an opening salvo in an unnecessary, distasteful battle over McDonald’s death benefits.
Despite having an office full of its own lawyers, the city of Winston-Salem has hired a private attorney to dispute the sergeant’s survivors’ claim to benefits offered to officers lost in the line of duty.
And that fight is now spilling into full view.
“To me, a lot of the red tape and politics is so unnecessary,” said Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough who was among the first to share the post about McDonald when it hit the Officers Down Memorial Page. “To make it about dollars and cents, it doesn’t make good sense.”
Watching the vote
As it should have been, the memorial service Oct. 27 — and attendant procession — for Sgt. Mike McDonald was dignified and respectful of his 25 years with the Winston-Salem Police Department.
By any measure, McDonald was a working cop. He served for years in the department’s Special Operations Division and as the leader of the DWI Task Force that serves Forsyth County.
As a sergeant, he easily could have slipped into supervisor mode and delegated grunt work to others. But he didn’t. For years, McDonald worked nights and weekends taking drunken drivers off the road.
And because he was assigned to the Special Operations Division — he drove the mammoth mobile-command vehicle hauled out for tense and high-profile situations — McDonald knew he’d have to work the Carolina Classic.
The newly renamed fair, you might recall, was canceled in 2020 in the midst of mass COVID lockdowns and social restrictions. The Carolina Classic is a rarity in government, operated like a for-profit entity with the goal of making money.
Indeed, the 2020 cancellation cost the city roughly $2 million in revenue. So as the time to decide whether to proceed with the 2021 Carolina Classic approached, a robust debate broke out among the City Council.
McDonald and other officers who knew they might draw that assignment followed developments closely. “We watched the vote and kept saying ‘Please don’t,’’’ Cheryl McDonald said.
But over the objections of Council Member D.D. Adams, who warned the fair could be a “super-spreader on steroids,” the full Council voted 5-3 that the show must go on.
Barbara Burke and Jeff MacIntosh also voted against having the fair.
Sgt. McDonald, as expected, pulled fair duty. The nights of Oct. 1-5 he was assigned to the mobile command post, which served as a dispatch center.
Somewhere in that mob of people, his family believes, he contracted the virus.
Early on the morning of Oct. 6, a Wednesday, McDonald came down with a fever that he attributed to the season. When a fellow officer tested positive, he went for his own rapid test.
Positive.
McDonald, his wife said, quarantined himself in the “man cave” he’d built so he could sleep into the daytime hours after coming off night work.
His oxygen level, as measured by a home pulse-oximeter, had dipped and his symptoms worsened to the point that he woke up early the morning of Oct. 10, a Sunday.
“He said ‘I can’t breathe, I don’t feel right,’” Cheryl McDonald said. “But he drove himself to the hospital. He didn’t want to be a bother.”
He was sent home with instructions to continue in quarantine, treat the symptoms and to come back if he got sicker. He was scheduled to receive a monoclonal antibody IV Monday.
“That was so frustrating,” Cheryl McDonald said. “I kept thinking ‘Why are they waiting so long?’”
Later that evening, it became obvious that he needed to go back to the hospital. Because they live a good 25-minute drive away, Cheryl McDonald put on two masks and gloves and helped her husband climb into the back of her Chevy Tahoe. They were not waiting for an ambulance.
He was admitted upon arrival with double pneumonia, and his wife of nearly five years was not allowed to accompany him inside.
“I left him sitting in a wheelchair,” she said, unable to fight back tears any longer. “I was told I could call for updates.”
COVID, as it does, slowly weakened McDonald, a burly man who easily topped 240 pounds. He had not been vaccinated — a possible point of contention in the looming benefits fight. But as has become abundantly clear in recent months, vaccinations do not prevent infections, hospitalization or death 100 percent of the time.
Doctors tried everything possible to keep McDonald off a ventilator and out of intensive care. He was able to speak to Cheryl occasionally, but not nearly enough. One call, placed while she was driving home the night of Oct. 21, stands out.
She pulled the Tahoe to the side of the road so she could hear every word.
“He said ‘I’m coming home, we’re going to snuggle on the couch and eat popsicles,’” she said. “We said that we loved each other and that we were each other’s world.”
Those were the last words they’d share. McDonald’s condition grew worse, and his heart stopped early the morning of Oct. 22. Cheryl and a few close friends were with him when he died.
He was 49 years old.
A leading cause of death
Cheryl McDonald, a lawyer by trade, hasn’t been out of the house much since her husband’s memorial.
She’s been busy helping care for Sgt. McDonald’s aging parents; his father is a disabled veteran of the Vietnam War.
And she got busy pushing for her husband’s death to be noted on the Officers Down Memorial Page.
Nationally, some 501 officers died in the line of duty in 2021. Far and away the leading cause of death was COVID, with 340. By comparison, 62 died as the result of gunfire and 22 in automobile crashes.
Losing that many police officers — not to mention firefighters and EMTs — to a pandemic has resulted in a range of unforeseen circumstances.
Not least among them, as we’re about to see unfold in Winston-Salem, is a bureaucratic battle over death benefits and whether the lives lost to COVID were in the line of duty. That’s an important distinction in determining the amount beneficiaries stand to receive.
Simply put, the survivors of an officer who died as the result of the job get more than what’s offered by standard employer-provided life insurance. Which is at it should be. Neither budget analysts nor sanitation workers carry guns or are asked to wear Kevlar.
The benefit — which in the case of a veteran police officer could approach $1 million — is covered by multiple sources.
Cops lost in the line of duty are eligible for a federally paid death benefit and state workers’ compensation claims administered through the State Industrial Commission among them.
And it’s within those details that a battle with Winston-Salem looms.
Despite having its own attorneys, the city in recent weeks hired an outside lawyer, Barbara Ruark, a specialist in workers’ comp claims, for this fight.
Contacted Friday, neither Ruark, City Manager Lee Garrity nor City Attorney Angela Carmon would offer answers to specific questions which included:
Is there a disagreement over whether McDonald’s death was in the line of duty?
Is there a disagreement over where he contracted COVID, specifically the Carolina Classic Fair?
Why does the city’s position differ from other local governments?
Garrity, via email, responded “Sergeant McDonald’s death is tragic. He was a dedicated officer” before referring questions to Carmon.
Carmon, also via email, offered: “Due to the confidential nature of matters covered by the North Carolina Workers’ Compensation Act, the City is not at liberty to respond to your questions.”
And in a short phone conversation, Ruark said that she, too, could not speak to specifics due to privacy concerns, a potential lawsuit and the fact she was hired only to deal with the state workers’ compensation claim.
“I’m not familiar with the others (benefits),” she said. “Each one has a different burden of proof.”
For example, under the federal policy, a police officer who died from COVID is presumed to have contracted the virus on the job and automatically eligible.
But in McDonald’s case, the city has to sign off on COVID as the cause of death. And whether they’ll admit it or not, city officials and lawyers fear that by doing so they could be on the hook for other claims.
At this point, nothing more than an exchange of letters and phone calls have taken place between the city, attorney Walter Holton, who is representing McDonald, an associate at his firm and the city’s new hired gun.
“On behalf of the city, I feel it’s not appropriate at this stage of litigation to comment (further),” Ruark said.
Different approaches
All of that, of course, is infuriating to others in law enforcement.
Neither Kimbrough nor Sheriff Danny Rogers of Guilford County pulled punches in discussing the situation.
Kimbrough was among the first to share the Officers Down Memorial Page post about McDonald’s line of duty death. Rogers has lost three deputies to COVID since the end of 2020.
“So many times in so many areas, the unsung heroes are officers who serve in the streets,” Kimbrough said. “They don’t ask for much. The least we can do is recognize the cause of death when they were protecting us.
Denying a line-of-duty death benefit is, bluntly put, a kick in the teeth to cops already stressed and strained to the breaking point working for understaffed departments.
“Think about the message we’re sending when so many officers feel unloved, unwanted and are leaving for other agencies and lines of work,” Kimbrough said. “To withhold recognition and funding for their families … for what?”
COVID has unleashed a legal Pandora’s Box for local and state governments.
No doubt, lawyers familiar with the state’s workers’ compensation laws said privately, a large part of the city’s pushback isn’t a personal affront to Sgt. McDonald or his family.
Rather, it’s about the next police officers, firefighters, urban planners and laborers who will no doubt fall ill and have claims of their own.
Nevertheless, the city’s position toward Sgt. McDonald carries an unmistakable stench and tells police in no uncertain terms what officials think.
We’ll throw you a parade, lower the flag to half-staff and hand out medals if we must, but we will not take care of your families.
In Guilford County, Rogers said, survivors of his lost deputies faced no such legal obstacles.
“No sir, no fuss here with the county nor the federal government,” he said. “These people put their lives on the line here and we lost them not to gun violence or car crashes but to a pandemic while they were out dealing with people’s lives.
“Do you care about the men and women in uniform working for you? Or is it all about the money?”
