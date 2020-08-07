Wieland Copper Products LLC, the largest private employer in Stokes County, is laying off 120 employees at its Pine Hall operations.
The 560,000-square-foot plant is located at 3990 U.S. 311 North.
Wieland, based in Ulm, Germany, is one of the world's largest copper tubing manufacturers. It lists on its website having nearly 9,000 employees worldwide, including 470 in Pine Hall.
The company disclosed the job cuts in a WARN Act notice to N.C. Commerce Department. The notice was submitted Monday and posted on the department's website Friday.
Wieland officials could not be reached Friday for comment on the job cuts.
The company did not say in the notice when the job cuts would begin or a reason for the reduction. Commerce listed the downsizing effective as of Monday.
A company files a WARN notice to provide employees with a 60-day warning of the ending of their job. Employees typically will receive 60 days' worth of wages and benefits as part of the notification.
The notice triggers Commerce officials to provide workforce and job training assistance to affected employees.
Wieland's brief notice was submitted by Glenn Maxwell, the company's chief executive. He said employees were told of the pending job cuts Monday.
The vast majority of affected jobs are hourly production operators at 87, followed by 10 hourly maintenance workers and nine supervisors.
According to Stokes' Economic Development Commission, Wieland is the county's second largest employer, trailing just Stokes County Schools.
According to Wieland's Pine Hall website, it makes straight copper tubes and copper tubes in coils, which are processed into smooth-bore and inner-groove tubes.
"Thanks to two unique manufacturing processes on modern production facilities and two separate casting processes, the entire manufacturing process runs at one location," according to the website.
The company has 94 production facilities worldwide, including 25 in the U.S., with six in Illinois, four in California and three in Ohio.
The Pine Hall facility is its only operation in North Carolina.
