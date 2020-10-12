Wife of former Stokes County elections board member convicted of destroying evidence in her husband's child sex-abuse case.

Harold Mabe also told his wife to get rid of any electronics on the night stand and in a room in the basement, indicating that he may have recorded some of the alleged sexual abuse, according to Harris.

He told his wife that he was not coming home and that he was guilty.

"I'm not lying," he said. "I'm going to plead no contest and plead for mercy from the state. I'm just trying to be as honorable as I can."

Jacqueline Mabe said in the recorded call that she loved her husband and protested when he said she should find another man to take care of her since he's never coming home.

"They got the evidence," he said. "It's there on my phone."

SBI agents had searched the house belonging to the Mabes in early August. Based on the jail call, they obtained a second search warrant and attempted to execute it at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 27, SBI Agent J. Campbell said in court Monday.

Jacqueline Mabe would not answer the door when they knocked. They heard music coming from the house. Campbell said he called Jacqueline Mabe's number six times and left messages. He then called one of her sons for a key and agents entered. Jacqueline Mabe would not come into the living room.