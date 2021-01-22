Wife of Wake Forest basketball staffer charged with embezzling from Make-A-Wish Iowa

The wife of a Wake Forest University basketball staff member was arrested Thursday on charges that she embezzled tens of thousands of dollars from a charity organization she once led, according to court documents.
Jennifer Teresa Woodley, 40, of the 1300 block of Stonecraft Court in Winston-Salem, was booked at the Polk County Jail in Des Moines on Thursday on two counts of first-degree theft and one count of the unauthorized use of a credit card. She was released on a $30,000 bond, Lt. Ryan Evans of the Polk County Sheriff's Office said Friday. Woodley's husband, Matt Woodley, is special assistant to the head basketball coach at Wake Forest.
Woodley served as CEO and president of Make-A-Wish Iowa until the organization dismissed her in July after financial irregularities were discovered, the Des Moines Register reported. Woodley took the job as president and chief executive in August 2019. She had a personal connection to Make-A-Wish before she joined because her daughter, Molly, received a wish to go to Walt Disney World Resort. Both of her daughters have required brain surgery, the Des Moines Register reported. The couple has four children.
According to criminal complaints filed by prosecutors, Woodley secretly gave herself a $10,000 bonus from the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Iowa in October 2019. The board of directors has to approve a bonus for the CEO. The board had not approved such a bonus because Woodley had just been hired. Woodley had the authority to approve other employees' bonuses, the criminal complaints alleged.
When she provided information for other employees' bonuses, she added her own bonus, the complaint said. Woodley received the bonus check on Oct. 18, 2019, costing the foundation a total of $15,540.
Criminal complaints also alleged that, between Sept. 2, 2019 and June 29, 2020, Woodley made 84 unauthorized transactions on the organization's credit card that totaled $23,448. The purchases were for Woodley's personal use, and Woodley did not reimburse Make-A-Wish for the expenses, the complaints said.
Wake Forest men's basketball coach Steve Forbes announced in September 2020 that Matt Woodley would be joining his staff as a special assistant. Matt Woodley previously had spent two years at Drake University in Des Moines, where he was assistant coach under Darian DeVries. Wake Forest officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Make-A-Wish Iowa is located in Urbandale and is among 60 chapters of Make-A-Wish America, which works to provide support and memorable experiences for children with critical illnesses and their families, according to Associated Press reports.
Dave Farmsworth, the board chairman for Make-A-Wish Iowa, said the organization dismissed Woodley and notified Urbandale Police after discovering problems in July, the AP reported.
"We thank the Urbandale Police Department for its investigation into this breach of Make-A-Wish's ethical standards and policies, and we will continue to cooperate with law enforcement," he said, according to the AP. "We know that we have an obligation to safeguard every dollar given to us."
It was not immediately clear when Woodley's next court date would be.
