Wildfire on Sauratown Mountain has burned 40 acres, but it's contained

The wildfire on Sauratown Mountain in southwestern Stokes County has burned 40 acres, but firefighters have contained it, authorities said Saturday.
A firefighter has mapped the total burned area and discovered that the fire had burned 15 additional acres from the initial estimate of the fire covering 25 acres, said Jimmy Holt, the Guilford County ranger with the N.C. Forest Service.
"Firefighters are working hard on the mop up stage," Holt said. "We have parts of the fire still burning."
An abandoned campfire started the fire on Sauratown Mountain, said Glen Coley, a law enforcement officer with the N.C. Forest Service. The campfire wasn't properly extinguished, he said.
Coley couldn't be reach Saturday for comment about the investigation to find the person responsible for the campfire.
The fire was first reported at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Holt said. The fire initially burned 3 acres Tuesday, and then it grew to burn 15 to 20 acres Wednesday. The wildfire expanded to cover 25 acres on the mountain by Thursday.
Sauratown Mountain, which is on private property, is a popular site for campers, hikers and rock climbers.
A group of 38 firefighters are working to contain the fire. The fire was burning Saturday within the containment lines that firefighters have previously installed on the mountain, Holt said.
No firefighters have been injured, the Forest Service said. The fire isn’t threatening any homes, businesses or other structures.
Firefighters dealt with Saturday's wind speeds that ranged between 12 to 16 mph, before dropping to 7 mph later Saturday, said Stacie Hanes, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va.
Since Tuesday, the Forest Service has used two fixed wing planes, a scout plane and a helicopter to dump water on the wildfire.
A helicopter again dropped water on the fire Saturday, Holt said.
Firefighters have installed containment lines on the fire’s western and eastern flanks and across the mountain’s ridgeline, the Forest Service said.
Tractor plows installed containment lines below the fire to protect homes at the base of the mountain, the Forest Service said.
There are no access roads for vehicles on the mountain. Firefighters must hike to the scene of the fire.
It's unknown when the fire will be put out.
"That's hard to say," Holt said. "We will be out here until it's done."
