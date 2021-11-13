Wildfire on Sauratown Mountain has burned 40 acres, but it's contained

The wildfire on Sauratown Mountain in southwestern Stokes County has burned 40 acres, but firefighters have contained it, authorities said Saturday.

A firefighter has mapped the total burned area and discovered that the fire had burned 15 additional acres from the initial estimate of the fire covering 25 acres, said Jimmy Holt, the Guilford County ranger with the N.C. Forest Service.

"Firefighters are working hard on the mop up stage," Holt said. "We have parts of the fire still burning."

An abandoned campfire started the fire on Sauratown Mountain, said Glen Coley, a law enforcement officer with the N.C. Forest Service. The campfire wasn't properly extinguished, he said.

Coley couldn't be reach Saturday for comment about the investigation to find the person responsible for the campfire.

The fire was first reported at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Holt said. The fire initially burned 3 acres Tuesday, and then it grew to burn 15 to 20 acres Wednesday. The wildfire expanded to cover 25 acres on the mountain by Thursday.

Sauratown Mountain, which is on private property, is a popular site for campers, hikers and rock climbers.