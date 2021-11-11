Wildfire on Sauratown Mountain in Stokes County has now burned 25 acres

The wildfire on Sauratown Mountain in Stokes County grew to cover 25 acres Wednesday night into Thursday, authorities said.

Overnight Wednesday, the fire crossed the containment line at the mountain’s northeast corner, the N.C. Forest Service said.

The fire was first reported at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, said Jimmy Holt, the Guilford County ranger for the forest service. The fire burned 3 acres Tuesday, and it grew to burn 15 to 20 acres Wednesday.

A group of 28 firefighters are working to control the fire, the forest service said. No injuries have been reported.

The fire isn’t threatening any homes, businesses or other structures, the forest service said. The cause of the fire isn’t known.

The forest service has mobilized a management team to manage operations at the fire.

Firefighters installed containment lines Wednesday on the fire's western and eastern flanks and across the mountain's ridgeline, the forest service said.

Tractor plows installed containment line below the fire to protect homes at the base of the mountain, the forest service said.