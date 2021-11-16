 Skip to main content
Wildfire on Sauratown Mountain in Stokes County is 95% contained
Wildfire on Sauratown Mountain in Stokes County is 95% contained

The wildfire on Sauratown Mountain in southwestern Stokes County was 95% contained as of Tuesday afternoon and no longer poses a threat, authorities said.

A group of six firefighters worked Tuesday to put out hot spots on the mountain, said Jonathan Young, the Stokes County ranger for the N.C. Forest Service. A bulldozer also was at the scene, Young said.

The wildfire burned a total of 40 acres on the mountain since Nov. 9.

An abandoned campfire started the fire on Sauratown Mountain, said Glen Coley, a law enforcement officer with the N.C. Forest Service. The campfire wasn’t properly extinguished, he said.

Coley said Tuesday that there were no updates regarding the investigation to find the person responsible for the campfire.

Sauratown Mountain, which is on private property, is a popular site for campers, hikers and rock climbers.

No firefighters have been injured, the forest service said. The fire didn’t threaten any homes, businesses or other structures.

The current estimated cost to suppress the fire is $162,289, said Christie Adams, a spokeswoman for the forest service.

“We still have local resources monitoring the fire, which does mean personnel resources continue to be an investment for the incident,” Adams said.

The forest service has used two fixed-wing planes, a scout plane and a helicopter to dump water on the wildfire.

Firefighters installed containment lines on the fire’s western and eastern flanks and across the mountain’s ridgeline. Tractor plows installed containment lines below the fire to protect homes at the base of the mountain,

Sauratown Mountain fire

Stars are visible above the Sauratown Mountain fire as it burned Nov. 19. Authorities have said that an abandoned campfire led to the fire. 

