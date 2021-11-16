Wildfire on Sauratown Mountain in Stokes County is 95% contained

The wildfire on Sauratown Mountain in southwestern Stokes County was 95% contained as of Tuesday afternoon and no longer poses a threat, authorities said.

A group of six firefighters worked Tuesday to put out hot spots on the mountain, said Jonathan Young, the Stokes County ranger for the N.C. Forest Service. A bulldozer also was at the scene, Young said.

The wildfire burned a total of 40 acres on the mountain since Nov. 9.

An abandoned campfire started the fire on Sauratown Mountain, said Glen Coley, a law enforcement officer with the N.C. Forest Service. The campfire wasn’t properly extinguished, he said.

Coley said Tuesday that there were no updates regarding the investigation to find the person responsible for the campfire.

Sauratown Mountain, which is on private property, is a popular site for campers, hikers and rock climbers.

No firefighters have been injured, the forest service said. The fire didn’t threaten any homes, businesses or other structures.

The current estimated cost to suppress the fire is $162,289, said Christie Adams, a spokeswoman for the forest service.