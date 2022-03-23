Wildfire on Surry County mountain is out, officials say

Overnight rain helped extinguish a wildfire that burned about 200 acres in northwest Surry County near the community of Lowgap, officials said Wednesday morning.

The fire on Fulcher Mountain, which started Saturday, was completely contained within fire lines by midday on Tuesday, said Brian Lowe, the chief of the Skull Camp Fire & Rescue, adding that some crews remained on the site overnight just to be sure.

"With the rain moving in last night, that put the final nail in it," Lowe said Wednesday morning.

The heavily wooded mountain is a couple miles southeast of Lowgap between N.C. 89 and Hidden Valley Road. Firefighters stood guard to protect nearby houses. No structures were lost to the fire, and no one was injured during the firefighting, Lowe said.

The N.C. Forest Service said it was demobilizing its operations in the area Wednesday, putting any further cleanup into the hands of local officials. David Poole, district ranger for the Forest Service, said some rehabilitation work would need to be done on fire lines to prevent erosion.

Jeremy Waldrop, spokesman for the Forest Service, said the fire ended up covering some 201 acres.

Authorities said the fire started with debris burning that got out of control. There was no word on whether the person burning the debris has been identified or whether any charges are forthcoming.

Lowe said firefighters from "pretty much all of Surry" responded to the fire, along with units from Yadkin and Stokes counties and from as far away as Galax, Va. Tony Cave and his son, Ethan, cut a fire line on the south side of the mountain from their construction business nearby.

"The community supported us tremendously," Lowe said. "We were well fed. Several churches provided meals and water and snacks. We have an amazing community."

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.