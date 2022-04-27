Wilkes school got $404,971 from state for students who didn't exist, audit report says

Officials at a former charter school in Wilkes County near State Road falsified enrollment records and caused the school to receive more than $400,000 in state funds that it shouldn’t have gotten, according to an investigative report released Wednesday by the state auditor’s office.

The investigative report says that for the 2020-21 school year, the operations director and finance officer of Bridges Academy in State Road inflated its enrollment by 40%: The school said it had 180 students, but 72 of them did not exist.

Although the report names no names, Shannon Pruitt was the operations director and Kimberly White was the finance officer at Bridges during the period investigated.

The school ceased operation in 2021.

Most of the phony students were reported in the lower grades (below third grade) so that they would not show up on testing rosters for end-of-year testing, the report found. Those end-of-year tests are given starting in the third grade.

According to the auditor’s office, the school obtained $404,971 from the N.C. Department of Public Instruction because of the inflated numbers.

As well, the report says the school misused at least $78,576 of charter school funding to support a preschool. Charter school funds from the state cannot be used to support preschool operations.

The investigative report also found that in 2019 and in 2020, Bridges Academy did not report $489,534 to the Internal Revenue Services that it paid to the director, instructional and support staff.

The school filled many jobs with retired people, and over a two-year period did not provide them with accurate 1099 forms, the report said.

“The failure to provide and submit accurate tax information appeared to be an effort by Bridges Academy to assist the (employees) in avoiding tax and retirement benefit implications while also securing staffing resources for the school,” the investigative report concluded.

One employee who didn’t get tax documentation told the audit investigators that the school management told her “we have a lot of people that are on social security. We can take care of everything, we can pay your taxes, we can do all that. So that’s how I was paid.”

The school was run by Bridges Educational Foundation Inc., which was founded in 1996. The foundation opened Bridges Academy as a charter school in 1997. In 2020, the school opened a preschool for children ages 2-5.

To put together the report, the state auditor’s office examined documents, interviewed staff and members of the school’s board of directors, and carried out a forensic examination of school staff computers and emails.

The investigation was opened after the hotline of the auditor’s office received six allegations from callers.

The auditor’s office is recommending that the state try to recover the money paid to the school both because of the inflated enrollment numbers and the misuse of funds for operating a preschool.

The state is also reporting that information to prosecutors in case they want to pursue criminal charges. Making false school reports on school attendance is a misdemeanor.

The findings relating to the tax matters are being reported to the IRS and the N.C. Department of Revenue.

During the auditor’s office investigation, the foundation’s directors decided to permanently close the school, and began a process of ensuring the transfer of students to other schools.

On June 30, 2021, the school gave up its charter. In July of 2021, the directors began the process of dissolving the foundation governing the school, and after that, filed an action in court to have a receiver appointed to liquidate the school’s business affairs.

In December 2021, Surry Bank & Trust foreclosed on a loan associated with an Early Learning Center that the school built in 2020 at a cost of $2.6 million. All of the school property was used as collateral to secure the loan.

John Paul Cournoyer, the attorney appointed by the courts as the receiver for the school’s affairs, filed a response to the investigative report in which he agreed with the findings relating to the misuse of funds.

