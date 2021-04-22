Wilkesboro man dies when pickup collides with plow attached to farm tractor on roadway

A man died Wednesday, and a woman was injured when a pickup collided with a plow attached to a farm tractor on Old N.C. 60 in Wilkes County, authorities said.

The incident happened about 10:40 a.m. on Old N.C. 60 near Hollands Woods Road, according to WGHP/FOX8, the Winston-Salem Journal's newsgathering partner.

The tractor was traveling east on Old N.C. 60 when the plow crossed over the road's centerline, the N.C. Highway Patrol told the television station.

At the same time, Johnny Wayne Cleary, 70, of Wilkesboro was driving west on the road when his pickup hit the plow, the television station reported. Josh Horton, 39, of Mount Airy was driving the farm tractor, the Wilkes Journal-Patriot reported.

Johnny Cleary died at the scene, FOX8 reported.

A passenger in the pickup, Claudia Whittington Cleary, 63, of Wilkesboro was injured and taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, the newspaper reported.

The highway patrol is working with the Wilkes County District Attorney’s Office to determine whether charges should be filed in the case.

