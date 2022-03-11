Will fertilizer plant fire prompt changes in Winston-Salem? 'Comprehensive study' launched to figure it out.

Winston Weaver fertilizer plant remains

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines says the city will carry out a "comprehensive study" of the Jan. 31 fire at the Winston Weaver fertilizer plant on North Cherry Street to look at how the city responded and what needs to change for future safety.

Joines said he's asking the Winston-Salem City Council's Public Works Committee to carry out that review.

"They would look at building code changes, fire code changes, and looking at how we have actually handled this particular situation," Joines said. "We would ask the staff to bring in any expert witnesses that would be helpful."

The massive fire destroyed a fertilizer manufacturing plant that had been on its site near the corner of Cherry Street and Indiana Avenue since 1939.

Because of the fear that ammonium nitrate, used in making fertilizer, could instigate a catastrophic explosion, the city declared a voluntary one-mile evacuation zone around the plant site. Thick smoke hung in Winston-Salem neighborhoods for days as the fire burned on.

The evacuation zone was reduced on March 3 to allow residents to return home, and firefighters returned to the site to resume pouring water onto the remaining hot spots.