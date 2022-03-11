Will fertilizer plant fire prompt changes in Winston-Salem? 'Comprehensive study' launched to figure it out.

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines says the city will carry out a "comprehensive study" of the Jan. 31 fire at the Winston Weaver fertilizer plant on North Cherry Street to look at how the city responded and what needs to change for future safety.
Joines said he's asking the Winston-Salem City Council's Public Works Committee to carry out that review.
"They would look at building code changes, fire code changes, and looking at how we have actually handled this particular situation," Joines said. "We would ask the staff to bring in any expert witnesses that would be helpful."
The massive fire destroyed a fertilizer manufacturing plant that had been on its site near the corner of Cherry Street and Indiana Avenue since 1939.
Because of the fear that ammonium nitrate, used in making fertilizer, could instigate a catastrophic explosion, the city declared a voluntary one-mile evacuation zone around the plant site. Thick smoke hung in Winston-Salem neighborhoods for days as the fire burned on.
The evacuation zone was reduced on March 3 to allow residents to return home, and firefighters returned to the site to resume pouring water onto the remaining hot spots.
Joines said he's been told that the cause of the fire is "still up in the air." Investigators have finished their physical examination of the ruins and are still doing chemical analysis in an effort to pin down the cause, Joines said, speculating that the exact cause may never be known.
Meanwhile, the city has taken hundreds of applications for financial assistance from people who either live in the evacuation zone or who lost income because of the evacuation. The Winston Weaver Co. also faces lawsuits from residents claiming company negligence.
Joines said he hopes the Public Works Committee can "work fast" and have a final report available in two to three months. It is possible that some actions may come more quickly, Joines said, mentioning possible zoning changes.
The next Public Works Committee takes place at 6 p.m. March 22 in City Hall.
"We thought about setting up a separate task force, but decided it would be better to use the committee we've got," Joines said.
The Public Works Committee is chaired by Northwest Ward Council Member Jeff MacIntosh, and includes Barbara Burke (Northeast Ward), John Larson (South Ward) and Annette Scippio (East Ward). The plant and most of the evacuation zone is in Council Member D.D. Adams' Northeast Ward. Joines said Adams and any other council members can sit in on the Public Works sessions.
MacIntosh said his committee will "come at it from all angles."
"It's going to generate a lot of conversation, as it should, going at this from a sort of post-mortem standpoint," MacIntosh said. "What went right? What went wrong?"
MacIntosh said the city can't legally do much of what residents might want.
"We cannot regulate how much fertilizer is on a site," MacIntosh said, giving an example. "That is a U.S. Department of Agriculture thing. Part of what we are doing is to understand the framework of what we can work in, and within that framework, do what we can to make sure the public is as safe as possible."
