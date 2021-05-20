Will going maskless cause in an increase in COVID-19 cases in Winston-Salem? Local experts worry that may be the case.

Count local infectious diseases expert Dr. Christopher Ohl among healthcare officials taking issue with the relaxing of federal and state social-distancing guidelines.
Ohl said Thursday he agrees with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s May 13 guidance that those who are fully vaccinated can go mask-less in outdoor and most indoor settings.
However, he said he believes the CDC “missed some signals for human behavior” that could lead to clusters of new COVID-19 cases, particularly among those unvaccinated gathering in potentially risky indoor public settings, such as bars, fitness centers, places of worship and restaurants.
The CDC is expected to provide more social-distancing guidance by the end of May. Ohl hopes that guidance will clarify who qualifies for going mask-less.
“When people get excited sometimes, and they really, really want something to happen, what they hear is not the same as what’s been said,” Ohl said.
“What did we all hear? Oh, that everyone can take their mask off now.”
Ohl made the comparison to instructing teenagers about all the things they need to agree to in order to attend a party with their friends.
He said all that teenagers hear is that “you can go to the party. Everything else was totally lost.”
“We, as a nation, did that when the CDC put out its mask guidance.
“We still have to take notice (of the pandemic) and be cognizant of what we’re doing” also was part of the CDC’s new guidance, Ohl said.
“What did everyone hear? The pandemic is over.”
Caught by surprise
The CDC caught many healthcare officials, including Ohl, by surprise with its recommendations.
Gov. Roy Cooper and state health officials adopted and enacted most of the recommendations May 14.
Cooper said the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services will continue “to strongly recommend that unvaccinated people wear masks.”
“Yes, we are likely to see a number of people who are unvaccinated stop wearing masks,” Cooper said. “We expect that. “The pandemic is still here, especially for those who are not vaccinated.”
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Thursday he shares Ohl’s concerns about unvaccinated individuals and “potential hot spots” arising during the summer where unvaccinated individuals gather in public settings.
Ohl said he trust the COVID-19 vaccines “enough that, yes, to protect yourself you don’t need to wear a mask anymore.”
Ohl then pointed his finger at the camera to emphasize that “I don’t trust people ... because I’m in public health and we’ve dealt with this for centuries about human behavior.”
New cases increasing
The state Department of Health and Human Services reported Thursday that the number of daily new COVID-19 cases in North Carolina has nearly doubled since Monday, or from 622 to 1,187.
With an overall count of 994,734 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, the state moved closer to exceeding the 1 million case total.
Meanwhile, 48 new cases were reported Thursday in Forsyth — the highest daily total since 53 on May 6 — and up from 22 new cases reported Wednesday.
Across Forsyth, 36,071 cases have been reported since COVID-19 tracking began.
Dr. Ashley Perrott, a family physician with Novant Health Inc., said Tuesday it typically takes two to three weeks to determine whether there will be a noticeable uptick in COVID-19 cases as a result of any change in restrictions.
However, local healthcare experts caution that higher daily case counts could signal more community spread of COVID-19 variants.
“If you are a bunch of unvaccinated people together in one place,” Ohl said, “there’s nothing different about the pandemic now than it was last fall where the transmission numbers were about the same.”
“I guarantee you that’s going to happen among unvaccinated pockets of people this summer.”
Suggestions
Recognizing that many businesses, particularly those serving the public, “are struggling with what to do about requiring masks,” Ohl offered some suggestions.
Ohl said businesses need to recognize that many individuals “just aren’t ready to go back yet” to being maskless.
That’s whether out of: health concerns even if they are fully vaccinated; individuals with autoimmune compromised issues for whom the vaccine has had less efficacy; women who are pregnant; or unvaccinated individuals going back into a work environment that does not require wearing a mask.
“Paradoxically, many of these individuals are at higher risk than they were months ago with most of society no longer wearing a mask,” Ohl said.
Ohl encourages retail businesses and fitness centers to offer special mask-required shopping hours as they did for the elderly during the early months of the pandemic, and for houses of worship continuing to require masks for youth activities.
“You don’t want to be pushing customers away because they can’t come in (to a mask-less environment) because of their condition,” Ohl said.
“You can have one service every Sunday where everyone is masked so those who are vulnerable can come in.”
COVID metrics
DHHS reported Thursday there were 12 additional COVID-19 related deaths statewide for an overall total of 12,950.
There were no additional COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth, keeping the May total at three and the total for the pandemic at 377.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or died days before their cases were counted.
DHHS listed a statewide positive test rate of 3.3% based on 22,593 tests performed Tuesday.
In Forsyth, the positive test rate was 4.9% of about 800 tests performed Tuesday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
Statewide, COVID-19-related hospitalizations were at 793 in Thursday’s report, down 27 from Wednesday.
The 17-county Triad region reported 199 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Thursday, down eight from Wednesday.
Vaccinations
DHHS said that, as of noon Thursday, 52% of adults in North Carolina have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 47.2% are considered fully vaccinated.
About 76% of individuals ages 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
In Forsyth, DHHS reported that 132,090 of all county residents have been partially vaccinated, or 34.6%, while 120,722 have been fully vaccinated, or 31.6%.
When including just those residents ages 18 and older, which is just more than 300,000, about 44% have been partially vaccinated and 40% are considered fully vaccinated.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Thursday that the department is projecting providing about 400 vaccinations at the four public school sites this week, including up to 130 at Carver High School and 90 each at Parkland High School, Mineral Springs Middle School and Northwest Middle School.
Vaccinations are available to the general public for those ages 12 and older. Parental consent is required at these settings for those under age 18.
The Forsyth health department said Thursday it is now offering walk-up vaccination slots for ages 12 and up at its 799 N. Highland Ave. facility.
Clinic hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. The clinic is closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
Appointments are available at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or by calling (336) 360-5260 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Ohl said national studies are demonstrating that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine does not have to be administered separate from other vaccines that are required for school-age youths.
“Why is that important for the 12- to 15-age group?” Ohl asked.
“Because they get vaccines in that age range as they prepare to enter high school,” such as initial doses of meningitis and HVP vaccines and booster shots for pertussis and other vaccines.
“Now, we don’t have to worry about all this complex scheduling around back-to-school vaccines, but rather what makes the most sense for parents, including given them all on the same day,” Ohl said.
336-727-7376