Will going maskless cause in an increase in COVID-19 cases in Winston-Salem? Local experts worry that may be the case.

Count local infectious diseases expert Dr. Christopher Ohl among healthcare officials taking issue with the relaxing of federal and state social-distancing guidelines.

Ohl said Thursday he agrees with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s May 13 guidance that those who are fully vaccinated can go mask-less in outdoor and most indoor settings.

However, he said he believes the CDC “missed some signals for human behavior” that could lead to clusters of new COVID-19 cases, particularly among those unvaccinated gathering in potentially risky indoor public settings, such as bars, fitness centers, places of worship and restaurants.

The CDC is expected to provide more social-distancing guidance by the end of May. Ohl hopes that guidance will clarify who qualifies for going mask-less.

“When people get excited sometimes, and they really, really want something to happen, what they hear is not the same as what’s been said,” Ohl said.

“What did we all hear? Oh, that everyone can take their mask off now.”

Ohl made the comparison to instructing teenagers about all the things they need to agree to in order to attend a party with their friends.