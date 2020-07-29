Superior Court Judge Greg Horne told attorneys Wednesday afternoon that he would make a ruling Friday about whether to release video footage in the jail-related death of John Elliott Neville.
The Winston-Salem Journal and News & Record are part of a coalition of media organizations, including the New York Times, petitioning a judge to publicly release the video footage.
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office did not publicly acknowledge his death for seven months and released limited information on June 26 only after questions from the ournal.
On July 8, Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill announced that five former detention officers and a nurse would be charged with involuntary manslaughter in Neville's death. The day after the news conference, an autopsy report was released, providing more details about what led to Neville's death at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center on Dec. 4, three days after he was placed in the Forsyth County Jail.
The News & Observer in Raleigh filed the initial petition in Forsyth Superior Court. An amended petition was filed Friday that listed the members of the coalition, including WXII, The Associated Press, WRAL, WUNC Public Radio, Carolina Public Press, WBTV of Charlotte and WTVD of Raleigh and Durham.
On Tuesday, the children of John Neville issued a statement through their attorneys, Chris Clifton and Michael Grace, supporting the release of the videos. Grace had said at a news conference earlier this month that the family opposed releasing the videos.
O'Neill has publicly said he would argue against releasing the videos, saying that he has an ethical obligation to ensure that the criminal defendants have a fair trial.
“Any death in police custody is going to raise questions, but in this case the lack of disclosure by authorities in the months after is worrisome," said Andy Morrissey, the executive editor for Journal and the News & Record. "As always, the Journal is simply trying to get to the truth of what happened. Video and audio may clearly explain what happened to Mr. Neville, answering questions swirling around the death. Without the public getting clear answers, rumors and speculation can cloud the perception of an inmate’s death.”
The five detention officers and nurse charged are Lt. Lavette Maria Williams, 47; Cpl. Edward Joseph Roussel, 50; Officer Christopher Bryan Stamper, 42; Officer Antonio Maurice Woodley Jr., 26; and Officer Sarah Elizabeth Poole, 36; and Michelle Heughins, 44. Their next court date is Nov. 6.
Neville's death has sparked daily protests and calls for transparency in Winston-Salem. Two groups, Triad Abolition Project and the Unity Coalition, have held all-day occupy-like events at Bailey Park. More than 50 people have been arrested as part of the protests and charged with impeding traffic. Out of that total, 35 people were arrested this weekend and on Tuesday on charges that they blocked traffic at Liberty and Fourth streets and Cherry and Fourth streets. The groups had not called for the release of the video footage out of respect for the Neville family's wishes, but have now changed their position based on the family's statement on Tuesday.
Black Lives Matter Winston-Salem has demanded the release of the videos.
Attorneys for the nurse, Michelle Heughins, filed a motion Monday opposing release of the videos, saying it would deny her the right to a fair trial.
"In addition, the release of the Recordings in this case may harm Ms. Heughins' reputation and/or jeopardize her safety if the Recordings are edited or altered to suggest that she committed or failed to commit certain conduct," her attorneys contend in the motion.
The petition seeks the public release of footage that captured the Greensboro man's arrest on Dec. 1 by Kernersville police on an outstanding warrant for assaulting a female out of Guilford County. It also seeks video footage that shows what happened to Neville while he was in custody at the jail.
According to a motion to continue that O'Neill filed, "there are video recordings from various angles, with audio, that capture the activities and movements of the charged defendants, and their subsequent conduct, in response to Mr. Neville's initial medical crisis."
Neville died of a brain injury that was caused when his heart stopped beating. He asphyxiated while being restrained in a hog-tie position. According to the autopsy report, he told officers that he could not breathe and he yelled out for his mother.
The officers did not let go, one of them telling him at least twice, "Come on buddy, if you can talk, you can breathe," according to three independent sources familiar with the investigation.
It was minutes after his final words before jailers were able to remove his handcuffs — a key broke and it took two sets of bolt cutters to cut the handcuffs off — and another seven minutes before CPR was started.
Neville was placed in the hog-tie position after he suffered a seizure and fell from his top bunk to the ground. The autopsy report said he was disoriented and struggled with officers. At one point, a spit-mask, usually a plastic head covering, was placed on him after he tried to bite one of the officers, the report said.
Neville was revived several times, at the jail and in the hospital, before eventually going into a coma and dying.
