Will nurse practitioners in North Carolina be allowed to do more to help patients? A committee will discuss changes on Tuesday

State lawmakers on Tuesday will discuss expanding nurse practitioners' duties during a joint legislative oversight committee on Medicaid expansion.

The 9:30 a.m. meeting is co-chaired by Forsyth Republican delegation members Sen. Joyce Krawiec and Rep. Donny Lambeth.

The committee agenda lists eight topics that branch out from the overarching subject of advanced practice nursing and full practice authority.

Full practice authority is defined by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners as "the authorization of nurse practitioners to evaluate patients, diagnose, order and interpret diagnostic tests and initiate and manage treatments — including prescribe medications — under the exclusive licensure authority of the state board of nursing."

According to the association, North Carolina is one of 11 states — mostly in the Southeast — that restrict nurse practitioners, while 24 states permit full practice. In North Carolina, nurse practitioners must have career-long supervision, delegation or team management by another health provider in order for the NP to provide patient care, according to the AANP.

At the heart of the overall discussion will be the SAVE Act, bipartisan legislation introduced in March 2021 in both chambers. Krawiec is a co-sponsor of Senate Bill 249.

Although neither bill version was heard in committee during the 2021 session, Krawiec said Monday the legislation "has never been placed on the shelf as far as I am concerned. I have been advocating for its passage since it was introduced."

"Since we are studying ways to improve access to care, this is a perfect time to discuss The SAVE Act.

"This is one of the issues that will do more to improve access to care, lower costs and improve quality than almost anything we can do," Krawiec said.

Lambeth said Monday that discussing the SAVE Act during the meeting, as well as other nursing regulations, is an example of how legislators "are evaluating all aspects of ways to improve healthcare in North Carolina."

"This has been a topic of discussion for years, so we will listen to both sides of this issue."

It's understandable that Medicaid expansion has grabbed much of the healthcare reform attention in recent years, said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation.

"But, the success of this special committee’s work will depend on measures that actually increase access to health care, not just health insurance," Kokai said.

"It shouldn’t surprise anyone that one focus for legislators interested in increased access is to allow nurse practitioners to practice to the extent of their training.

"I suspect that any proposal to expand Medicaid in North Carolina will have to be paired with items like the SAVE Act to have a chance of success," he said.

Medicaid expansion

Tuesday’s meeting is the fourth in a series of Medicaid expansion committee meetings.

Medicaid currently covers 2.71 million North Carolinians, which is a 34% increase, or 522,000, since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak surfaced in March 2020.

The biggest increase, at 94% or from 205,000 to 402,000, is the category of parents and older adults.

Those who might be eligible under the expanded program are those who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid coverage, but not enough to get help in the private insurance marketplace.

Even though Medicaid expansion has been a hot-button political issue since North Carolina became eligible to participate in 2012, committee members were content to be mostly in listening mode during the presentation.

Lambeth has said the goal is coming up with a recommendation by the fall.

“We’re going to look at anything that will make improvements,” Krawiec said.

Krawiec has emerged over the past three years as a key GOP health-care reform proponent, but has supported changing the state’s certificate-of-need laws rather than Medicaid expansion.

North Carolina is one of 12 states that has not expanded its Medicaid program through the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

