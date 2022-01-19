Will our snow-forced separation slow the spread of COVID-19?

While a welcome distraction, day-to-day concerns - COVID included - did not vanish. They merely hibernated briefly.

And though he’s generally a hard-eyed realist, Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., nevertheless pondered what I thought was an obvious question while leading the weekly Tuesday morning COVID briefing.

Even with a short shot of winter, is it going to have any effect on the spread of COVID if it keeps people out of stores and other places even for a couple of days?

“It’s funny you asked that,” Priest said, “because we’ve had some side conversations about that exact thing.”

For many reasons all directly tied to the scientific method, the answer is pure speculative hypothesis without data collection, thoughtful analysis and peer review.

But interesting nevertheless.

The latest storm of the century - with more on the way (maybe) this weekend - caused at least two days of school cancellations and forced thousands more to avoid the crowds queued up in dairy sections, church pews and offices where no one can be sure that the coughing guy in the next cubicle has but a simple head cold.