Will our snow-forced separation slow the spread of COVID-19?

Twin plagues — one deadly and real, the other prompting mock indignation and fear — intersected this week.
COVID-19 met Old man Winter-22, who was making his belated annual appearance, wreaking havoc with schedules, duties and in-person gatherings.
Schools, dental visits and garbage-bin rollouts were each in turn postponed or canceled outright, chores/cans kicked further down an icy road.
Be they old school pen-and-ink or of the lightning fast smartphone variety, overbooked schedules took a hasty beating.
And if weather speculators and prognosticators are proved even partly correct, additional inclement weather, a three-day holiday weekend and a pair of snow days make well turn into a full shuttered week.
As far as slowing the COVID roll even by a stride, would that be the worst thing?
Unintended consequence
We all saw the snow and ice pile up Sunday.
Some of us even managed to venture out to the yard (or beyond) to build short-lived snow people, slide downhill on discs of pressed plastic or spin the car’s wheels on 2-percent inclines trying to flee the neighborhood for ill-advised look-and-see missions.
While a welcome distraction, day-to-day concerns - COVID included - did not vanish. They merely hibernated briefly.
And though he’s generally a hard-eyed realist, Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., nevertheless pondered what I thought was an obvious question while leading the weekly Tuesday morning COVID briefing.
Even with a short shot of winter, is it going to have any effect on the spread of COVID if it keeps people out of stores and other places even for a couple of days?
“It’s funny you asked that,” Priest said, “because we’ve had some side conversations about that exact thing.”
For many reasons all directly tied to the scientific method, the answer is pure speculative hypothesis without data collection, thoughtful analysis and peer review.
But interesting nevertheless.
The latest storm of the century - with more on the way (maybe) this weekend - caused at least two days of school cancellations and forced thousands more to avoid the crowds queued up in dairy sections, church pews and offices where no one can be sure that the coughing guy in the next cubicle has but a simple head cold.
“If you have a winter storm come through and people can’t go anywhere, it does start to decrease the interactions they have with each other,” Priest said.
That much we know. (Watch out for cabin fever this weekend if Snowmaggedon Part Two blows through.)
Perhaps Priest was just being a good sport. Or maybe he’s grown so weary of COVID that he, too, is willing to grasp even momentarily at a straw of hope.
Either way, the good doctor allowed for cock-eyed optimism even if for a moment.
“Whether a couple days is enough to stem the tide a little bit and reduce the spread … It might be with omicron and the incubation period being so short - three days - and if we’re separated for three days, it may have some local impact.”
Pandemic fatigue
As has been the case since the odometer rolled over on a new year, the COVID-19 statistics continue to depress.
Record numbers of positive cases in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and the county at large over a week’s period were reported Tuesday.
The number of hospitalizations and statewide case counts reached record levels. And the state passed a grim milestone with 20,000 COVID-related deaths.
So it seems natural to look for good news, any good news, wherever and however it can be unearthed.
“We may be getting up close to our peak … possibly in the next week,” said Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in his own Tuesday briefing.
Even Joshua Swift, the director of the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, tried on the rose-colored spectacles when considering winter-related closures.
“I know for myself and my family, we’ve been staying put because you couldn’t get out,” he said. “It could possibly help.”
Of course, the things that could help most - vaccinations and boosters, the proper use of masks and herd immunity - remain static. The county vaccination rate stubbornly hovers around 65 percent (partial), 60 percent (full) and 37 percent full and boosted.
“I don’t think (winter closings) hurt,” Priest said before tacking back toward full scientist mode. “But I don’t know how much of an impact it will have long term.”
Still, if we get hammered again with the snow and the ice, forced separations cannot possibly hurt.
Now pass the break and milk.
336-727-7481