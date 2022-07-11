Will the Triad have more 70 degree July days?

Climate change? C’mon.

Did you happen to go outside Sunday?

When temperatures in the Triad topped out at 70, the second-lowest high for July 10 since daily weather recordkeeping for the region began in 1903?

October-like weather in the heart of July doesn’t exactly jibe with the warming temperatures climate scientists keep warning us will change life on earth as we know it, now does it?

Well, no. It doesn’t.

In fact, a single season-defying day says little at all, experts say.

Except that predictable weather trends will always experience anomalous interludes.

“You could think about weather like a single play in a football game, which is subject to lots of different factors – the play call by the offense, the aggressiveness of the defense, and even things like crowd noise,” explained Corey Davis, assistant state climatologist at the North Carolina State Climate Office. “The climate, meanwhile, would be like a team's record over an entire season, which should be more reflective of how they have done across all their games, and not just over a single play.”

Offering one extremely cool day as evidence that climate change isn’t real is like judging Tom Brady as a quarterback based a single interception, he suggested.

“Sure, that may have been a bad play for him, but over the body of his career – across all plays, all games and all seasons – his ‘climate’ clearly reflects a hall-of-fame level of talent and skill,” Davis added. “So we shouldn't cherry-pick those rarer events and treat them as more common or more representative than they truly are – even as much as Panthers fans like me wish they were!”

The North Carolina Climate Science Report, published in 2020 by the N.C. Institute for Climate Studies, describes the dynamic this way: “From year to year, many local or regional variations are truly random, resulting from the occurrence or absence of one or two weather systems of a given type.”

‘Damming’ effect

The Triad experienced one of those occurrences Sunday, when a phenomenon known as cold air damming kept temperatures from rising above 70, said Jimmy Taeger, a meteorologist in the Raleigh office of the National Weather Service.

In this case, a dense, shallow pool of cold air from the north and northeast hung over the Triad after essentially being trapped by the Appalachian Mountains, leading to the lowest maximum July 10 temperature since 1908.

“When it stays cloudy and rainy all day like it did Sunday, we can have much colder temperatures,” Taeger explained.

Cold damming typically occurs in fall and winter, but also affected the Triad and other parts of North Carolina in June of 2020 and 2021, he added.

North Carolina has warmed by about 1 degree since 1900, and temperatures are expected to rise at least another 2 degrees by the middle of this century, the North Carolina Climate Science Report predicted.

Davis noted that occasional cool days will be mixed in with that overall warmth.

“But events on that cooler end of the distribution are becoming rarer, while ones on the warm end are becoming more common,” he added.

While we tend to gauge summer heat based on daytime highs, nights in June, July and August are warming at a faster rate.

In the 1970s and 1980s, for example, overnight summer temperatures in the Triad failed to fall below 75 just a dozen times, Davis said. Since 2003, the nighttime temperature has stayed at least 75 a total of 60 times.

“Those warmer extremes are clearly happening more often, and future projections suggest these very warm nights could become a regular part of our summer climate,” he added.

The North Carolina Climate Science Report predicts that nighttime low temperatures could remain at 75 degrees or higher 10 to 20 times per year by 2050.

In the short term, after topping 80 degrees Monday, Triad temperatures are expected to reach the low 90s Tuesday under mostly sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service. Thunderstorms and highs in the upper 80s are forecast for Wednesday. There will be a chance of thunderstorms Thursday and Friday, with temperatures reaching the mid-80s, the weather service predicted.