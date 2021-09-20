Will we need a third COVID-19 vaccine shot? Answer could come later this week.

The proposed plan, if the CDC approves a widespread third Pfizer vaccine dose, would be to begin in late September for those who received their second dose in January.

The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is not included as a booster option under current federal public health guidance. Studies addressing a third dose of the Moderna vaccine are reported to not be ready for FDA review.

Affected individuals ages 12 and older are urged to consult with their physician on whether they need a third dose, and go to the systems’ respective website to schedule an appointment.

CDC officials are recommending getting the booster dose about eight months after the first two doses.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., expects a potential annual COVID-19 booster dose could be more specifically targeted to a particularly prevalent variant.

Priest said that for most individuals who are fully vaccinated, there is no need to rush to get a third dose.

Ohl said that "there's something in the world of vaccines that if you get vaccinated too many times that it can reduce the effectiveness of a booster that's modified specifically for a certain strain," Ohl said.