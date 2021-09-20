Will we need a third COVID-19 vaccine shot? Answer could come later this week.

Limiting third Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses to individuals who are immunocompromised and over 65 appears likely to be the next step as the nation continues its battle against the deadly disease.
However, some local public-health officials said last week they project third doses, also referred to as a booster shot, still will prove to be necessary over time to guard against waning immunity.
The third dose has been authorized and are available currently for those immunocompromised and those over age 65.
Biden administration health officials is expected to announce as soon as this week that the third COVID-19 vaccine dose is recommended for most vaccinated individuals.
However, a key federal advisory panel voted 16-2 on Friday to reject that strategy.
The panel's vote is non-binding for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration, meaning the agencies could choose to offer booster shots to more people.
The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices could vote on its decision as early as Wednesday.
"Whether or not everyone else will get a booster, or a third shot, we're going to wait and see how that all plays out," Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist said Thursday.
"It's not quite as straight-forward as one might think."
Ohl said there may be a CDC decision to wait on "delta variant specific vaccines that include all the other variants that we've had."
"It's not as straight-forward as one might think," Ohl said.
"There are delta-specific boosters in development. They would include all the other variants that we've had, but add special oomph for delta."
"We want to make sure that if delta mutates a couple of more times that we can still cover it."
A recent opinion piece in the scientific journal The Lancet suggested that the average person doesn’t need a COVID-19 booster yet.
The opinion piece from an international group of scientists — including two top U.S. regulators — concluded the shots are working well despite the extra-contagious delta variant, especially against severe disease, according to the report.
“Even in populations with fairly high vaccination rates, the unvaccinated are still the major drivers of transmission" at this stage of the pandemic, they concluded.
Making plans
The Triad's three major health care systems have said they are prepping to provide a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
The proposed plan, if the CDC approves a widespread third Pfizer vaccine dose, would be to begin in late September for those who received their second dose in January.
The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is not included as a booster option under current federal public health guidance. Studies addressing a third dose of the Moderna vaccine are reported to not be ready for FDA review.
Affected individuals ages 12 and older are urged to consult with their physician on whether they need a third dose, and go to the systems’ respective website to schedule an appointment.
CDC officials are recommending getting the booster dose about eight months after the first two doses.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., expects a potential annual COVID-19 booster dose could be more specifically targeted to a particularly prevalent variant.
Priest said that for most individuals who are fully vaccinated, there is no need to rush to get a third dose.
Ohl said that "there's something in the world of vaccines that if you get vaccinated too many times that it can reduce the effectiveness of a booster that's modified specifically for a certain strain," Ohl said.
Addressing individuals who are trying to get a third dose on their own, Ohl advised that they "hold off, wait for the data, wait for the FDA and CDC to say how we should do it."
Already eligible
Joshua Swift, the county's health director, said the department has been providing between 25 and 30 third doses daily at the health department.
"We asked everyone who comes in that they attest that they are immunocompromised, and they have the conditions that make them immunocompromised," Swift said.
Baptist said it is administering between 15 and 20 third doses, including patients at its outpatient dialysis clinics.
Novant did not responded when asked about its third-dose vaccination totals.
"As we continue to get our specialty clinics who have immunocompromised patients set up to provide vaccinations, in addition to our clinics who already provide vaccinations, we expect the number to increase," Baptist said in a statement.
There's been a growing ethical debate about whether Americans should get a third vaccine dose before most individuals globally get their first dose.
For example, the World Health Organization has asked that the U.S. and other countries with large vaccine supplies hold off on booster shots to at least the end of 2021 in order to make those doses available globally.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki has the U.S. has donated and shared about 140 million doses with over 90 countries, "more than all other countries combined.”
Getting ready
Priest said in August that the system would update patients' electronic health records to provide an alert when they are eligible for a third dose. He expects other vaccination sources, including drug stores, will do the same.
"I anticipate some age-based guidance, but it may be more widespread than that," Priest said. "I won't be surprised if they say 'any age or any medical condition.' "
Priest said demand for a third dose will represent "another interesting observation into human behavior."
"We know that many individuals who have been vaccinated are adamantly interested in getting a third dose, particularly as the delta variant has spread," Priest said.
"We know there are individuals who are adamant that they don't want any doses.
"It speaks to the polarization we've seen during the entire pandemic," Priest said. "It's unfortunate, but it's where we are right now."
Swift said he expects the third dose to be scheduled similarly to how first doses were handled during the January to April period.
In that scenario, among those going first would be residents in long-term care facilities, and individuals working in higher-risk professions for infections.
Swift said it is possible the department could be required to reopen a mass vaccination site for third doses, though it may not be at the Joel Coliseum Annex if there are conflicts with scheduled events at that facility.
