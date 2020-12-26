William Herrera: 'They paid the ultimate price'

I lost my sister who was in a nursing home in New York. From the beginning, it was realistic. Even though I’m retired in North Carolina, my ties are in New York, and I was getting calls on a daily basis that someone I knew was passing away.
I’ve known well over 25 people who have passed away. I had to get tested myself this week. I was exposed by two of my nephews who contracted it, and we had been with them.
It’s taken a big toll on me personally.
I saw how it was impacting the Hispanic community from the get-go. As Hispanics, when we get the flu, we go to work. Unfortunately for a lot of people, there are no sick days. Not going to work means not getting paid.
A lot of businesses say ‘I can’t shut down’ and they continue to open their businesses and unfortunately, they paid the ultimate price for it.
At the beginning, it was hitting bigger cities. We’re smaller, but as time went on, I started seeing it move to different states and thought, ‘We’re going to get hit.’
I was in law enforcement and was a volunteer firefighter. We went through epidemics, AIDS, SARS. So I told my family, ‘Look, we need to be careful. This is going to start affecting everybody.' And sure enough it did.
We started with the Hispanic League having Facebook Live with different guests. We talked about PPE and sanitizing. We put out there that we would help the community with quarantining if they needed to get in a hotel. We helped take them food. We pushed that there were resources. We went to Latino businesses and gave them masks. We pushed everything that was put out there for the general public and put it in Spanish. They don’t look at normal cable news and the local Spanish-language papers are limited, so we pushed it out.
I think the worst is not over yet. I hope it’s not true, and I thank God for the vaccine.
I think the majority of Latinos will accept the vaccine but there’s still a little mistrust, especially with the side effects. I think at this point, they’ve seen the severity of it and people are willing to take the vaccine.
William Herrera is a retired police officer and former volunteer firefighter who is active with the Hispanic League and Project HOPE.
