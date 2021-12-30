Willie "Chick" Carter, one of Winston-Salem's first Black firefighters, has died. Carter was 95.

Carter and his colleagues were featured in the 2007 documentary video, "Engine Four: The Story of North Carolina's First Integrated Firehouse," which was produced by the city. Carter also was a Navy veteran, who was stationed in Honolulu, Hawaii, during World War II, his daughter said.

Carter told the Winston-Salem Journal in February 2013 that he didn't initially want to be firefighter. However, a friend persuaded him to apply for the job.

"We went down there, and they had lines coming out of (City Hall) all the way out Church Street down to the corner," Carter said in the documentary. "I said, 'Man, I'm not getting in any line. I had enough of lines when I was in service."

Carter's friend, John Ford, saw someone that Ford knew at the front of the line, and Ford walked to that spot, the newspaper reported. Ford then motioned Carter to join him and they eventually made it inside City Hall, where they applied to be firefighters.

Carter and Ford were hired as a part of the eight-man recruiting class that became part of the city’s first racially integrated fire company.