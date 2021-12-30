Willie "Chick" Carter, one of Winston-Salem's first Black firefighters, has died. Carter was 95.

Willie J. "Chick" Carter, who was one of Winston-Salem's first eight Black firefighters, died Wednesday. Carter was 95.
Dennyse Carter Drummond of Gwynn Oak, Md., Carter's daughter, said that her father died after a long illness.
"I'm a daddy's girl," Drummond said Thursday. "My daddy was the kindest and gentlest father that anyone could want."
Carter was encouraging and helpful to people, his daughter said.
"My father was one of the smartest people that I've ever known," Drummond said.
Carter was a pioneer for African Americans who followed in his footsteps and joined the Winston-Salem Fire Department, Mayor Allen Joines said.
"He along with other African American members of the fire department set a high standard for those who followed him," Joines said. "Mr. Carter was a quiet and an unassuming man with a professionalism about himself."
On March 1, 1951, the city of Winston-Salem hired and trained its first integrated fire company, according to a city document.
The Black firefighters who were stationed at the Engine Four Station on Dunleith Avenue were Carter, Raphael Black, Lester Ervin, John H. Ford, Robert Grier, John Meredith, George Penn and John Thomas, the city said. They were joined by seven white firefighters who worked and trained together with their Black counterparts.
Carter and his colleagues were featured in the 2007 documentary video, "Engine Four: The Story of North Carolina's First Integrated Firehouse," which was produced by the city. Carter also was a Navy veteran, who was stationed in Honolulu, Hawaii, during World War II, his daughter said.
Carter told the Winston-Salem Journal in February 2013 that he didn't initially want to be firefighter. However, a friend persuaded him to apply for the job.
"We went down there, and they had lines coming out of (City Hall) all the way out Church Street down to the corner," Carter said in the documentary. "I said, 'Man, I'm not getting in any line. I had enough of lines when I was in service."
Carter's friend, John Ford, saw someone that Ford knew at the front of the line, and Ford walked to that spot, the newspaper reported. Ford then motioned Carter to join him and they eventually made it inside City Hall, where they applied to be firefighters.
Carter and Ford were hired as a part of the eight-man recruiting class that became part of the city’s first racially integrated fire company.
After he landed the firefighter position, Carter left Winston-Salem Teachers College, now known as Winston-Salem State University, his daughter said.
Carter had earlier played semi-professional baseball for Negro League teams including the Winston-Salem Pond Giants, his daughter said. Carter picked up the nickname "Chick" as a baseball player, the Journal reported.
When Carter discovered that he was not going to play Major League baseball, he decided to make other plans. Carter told his wife he would try being a firefighter for six months, then go back to college.
Carter worked as a city firefighter for 35 years, reaching the rank of captain before he retired in 1986, according to the documentary.
Fire Chief William "Trey" Mayo said he promoted Carter as an honorary chief in 2017.
"Personally, I found Chick to be an unassuming man who always wore a smile and showed unlimited patience for telling stories, answering questions and taking photos," Mayo said.
"He (Carter) loved and supported the Winston-Salem Fire Department and could always be counted on to show up for ceremonies and various social affairs," Mayo said. "He was well respected by everyone in the department and treated as a dignitary.
"It is an honor to have interacted with him on numerous occasions, and I will miss his presence," Mayo said. "The firefighters in heaven are getting a first-class addition to their ranks."
Black firefighters in Winston-Salem in the early 1950s faced obstacles. During that time, Fire Chief M.G. Brown was opposed to having Black firefighters in the fire department, and tried to make life hard for those firefighters, Carter told the newspaper.
"When we had our training, he didn't even give us fire gear to train in," Carter said. "We were training in civilian clothes."
Carter said that Black firefighters got "the most distasteful assignments" and weren't rotated out for rest breaks, as white firefighters were, when they were on the scene of a big fire.
