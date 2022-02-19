Willie Mae Grace, who helped a generation of Black students at Wake Forest University, dies at 96.

But it was more than the learning afforded by reading. Willie Mae Grace, Evans said, provided practical advice and community knowledge to her students.

“She was our connection to the Black community,” Evans said. “Where to go to church, where to get your hair done, all the things we wouldn’t know coming to a new place. It was clearly a lifeline she provided.

“As I look back, it was good to see other Black and brown faces. … She was so soothing. She was always the same person.”

That experience left a deep impression on Willie Mae Grace's own children, too. A young Mike Grace made lifelong friends through his mother’s Wake Forest connections.

“I was able to meet Lenny Chappell and all those guys when I went to work with my mom,” he said. “She took care to have some of them (over) for dinner. That’s how I met Mütter Evans and Larry Hopkins, who I became close friends with.”

(Hopkins was a star football player in the early ‘70s who went on to become a surgeon and a longtime member of the university’s Board of Trustees. He died in 2020.)