Willie Mae Grace, who helped a generation of Black students at Wake Forest University, dies at 96.

Growing up in East Winston in the 1960s, Mike Grace and his eight siblings never imagined they’d wind up sharing their mom with generations of Wake Forest students on the other side of town.
Yet that’s exactly how it worked out for the Grace kids. Because she took a job with housekeeping at the university in 1961, Willie Mae Grace wound up being around students all day long.
“You have to remember that back then, housekeeping cleaned the dorms,” said Mike Grace, a partner with the Grace, Tisdale and Clifton law firm. “Only later on did she work in an office. Early on she was in and out of the dorms and met all the students.”
In her 26 years at the university, Willie Mae became more than a friendly face to undergraduates away from home for the first time. That was especially true to Black Wake Forest students.
She became a confidant, an advocate and a kind voice eager to help new students navigate a strange new community.
“She had a great relationship with many students,” Mike Grace said. “The black students called her ‘Ma Grace.’ She took care of a lot of people.”
Willie Mae Grace, wife, mother of nine, grandmother to 21, great-grandmother of 22 and a loving, positive voice for countless others, died Feb. 5. She was 96.
Love for learning
At an age when many are thinking of slowing down, Mike Grace is busy running a law firm. Court dates, meetings with clients and potential clients fill much of his days.
But as one might expect, Mike Grace was happy to carve out time to talk about mother. “All is well within my soul,” he said. “Mom had a good, long life and we’re grateful for all of it.”
Above all else, Willie Mae Grace was a wife and mother — a true homemaker. The Graces grew up around the corner from legendary basketball coach Clarence “Big House” Gaines and enjoyed the comforts of a tight knit neighborhood.
“We only ever lived in two houses,” Mike Grace said. “We never had any reason to leave the neighborhood.”
A lot of that was due to his mother, an only child born in Winston-Salem to Virgil and Coley Byrd in 1925. She graduated from Atkins High in 1943 and developed a lifelong love of — and respect for — books that she happily passed down to the family she raised with James Ross Grace Sr.
“Any family function, you always took a book,” Mike Grace said.
Though it surely wasn’t her intention when she started at Wake Forest, Willie Mae Grace left an enduring mark on many of the kids she met along the way.
“She worked hard,” said Mütter Evans, a 1975 WFU grad who went on to become only the second Black woman in the United States to own a radio station. “She was caring, energetic and always pleasant. She had a kind word for everybody and would always ask ‘Are you OK?’”
That was true for all the students and faculty she’d meet, but she had a particular soft place in her heart for young men and women who looked like her.
“There weren’t many black faculty when I was there,” Evans said. “Other than (some) fellow students, the only Black faces we saw were the people who prepared the meals, cared for the grounds and took care of the buildings and the dorms.”
Through meeting Marilyn, Willie Mae’s daughter who worked as a secretary in the history department, Evans developed a close relationship with the whole family.
An invitation to dinner quickly turned into a standing invitation. “Holiday, birthdays, I always felt welcome,” Evans said.
A community guide
First as a guest and later as a friend, Evans saw firsthand Willie Mae Grace’s deep respect for learning.
“She always had books around,” Evans said.
But it was more than the learning afforded by reading. Willie Mae Grace, Evans said, provided practical advice and community knowledge to her students.
“She was our connection to the Black community,” Evans said. “Where to go to church, where to get your hair done, all the things we wouldn’t know coming to a new place. It was clearly a lifeline she provided.
“As I look back, it was good to see other Black and brown faces. … She was so soothing. She was always the same person.”
That experience left a deep impression on Willie Mae Grace's own children, too. A young Mike Grace made lifelong friends through his mother’s Wake Forest connections.
“I was able to meet Lenny Chappell and all those guys when I went to work with my mom,” he said. “She took care to have some of them (over) for dinner. That’s how I met Mütter Evans and Larry Hopkins, who I became close friends with.”
(Hopkins was a star football player in the early ‘70s who went on to become a surgeon and a longtime member of the university’s Board of Trustees. He died in 2020.)
And when it was time for Mike Grace to drop his own son, Michael Grace Jr., off at college, he sought out someone exactly like his mother.
“The first thing we did when we took Mike up north to Yale was go to the cafeteria to meet the lady in charge there,” Mike Grace said. “I introduced myself and Mike and said ‘Please take care of my son.’
“She said for him to call her if he ever didn’t feel well and she’d make sure he got something to eat. It’s something Black mothers and grandmothers do. I knew he was in good hands.”
Just like so many Wake Forest students were when they met Willie Mae “Ma” Grace.
