Winning bids total $315M for wind-energy sites off NC coast

Duke Energy and a Texas-based subsidiary of an international energy company were the top bidders Wednesday for wind energy rights in a pair of areas totaling 110,000 acres off the coast of North Carolina.

Combined, the two bids are worth $315 million, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced Wednesday evening after an all-day auction. Sixteen potential bidders were approved to take part in the sale.

The opening bids at 9 a.m. were less than $3 million. The top offers came in the 17th round of bidding at 3:20 p.m., according to a summary from the interior department’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.

The two projects are part of President Joe Biden’s goal for the U.S. to generate 30,000 megawatts of offshore wind power by 2030.

“The Biden-Harris administration is moving forward at the pace and scale required to help achieve the president’s goals to make offshore wind energy a reality for the United States,” U.S. Secretary of Energy Deb Haaland said in a statement accompanying Wednesday’s announcement. “Together with an all-of-government approach, we can combat the effects of climate change while creating good-paying union jobs that can benefit underserved communities. Today’s lease sale is further proof that there is strong industry interest and that America’s clean energy transition is here.”

BOEM estimates that the new lease sites, in an area known as Carolina Long Bay about 20 miles from Bald Head Island, would have the capacity to generate at least 1,300 megawatts of power — enough to provide electricity to nearly a half-million homes at a time.

Duke Energy Renewables Wind, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, submitted a top bid of $155 million to lease a 55,000-acre site, while TotalEnergies Renewables USA made a top offer of $160 million for a similarly sized area.

“Securing this lease creates optionality for future offshore wind if the North Carolina Utilities Commission determines it’s part of the least cost path to achieve 70% carbon reduction by 2030 and net-zero by 2050,” Stephen De May, Duke Energy’s North Carolina president said in a statement, referring to the state’s climate goals. “As we continue to assess the area and project potential, we look forward to listening and learning from diverse stakeholders and community members.”

Offshore uncertainty

Wednesday’s prospective top bids fell far short of those offered by the winners of February auctions involving wind leasing rights for a half-dozen sites off the coasts of New York and New Jersey.

Those bids — for areas totaling nearly 500,000 acres — ranged from $285 million to $1.1 billion, and totaled $4.37 billion.

Experts weren’t surprised that the top Carolina Long Bay bids came in considerably lower than those offered in February.

One reason for the difference is the wind itself, said Steve Galland, executive director of the N.C. Clean Technology Center at N.C. State University.

“While the wind resource off the North Carolina coast is vast, it’s not as strong as areas in the north,” he explained.

Still, a $300 million commitment for the Carolina Long Bay sites is a testament to the offshore energy potential there, he insisted.

“Let me reiterate, the wind resource off North Carolina is substantial,” Galland said. “I don’t want the governor calling me 15 minutes after he reads this.”

Potential bidders also likely factored North Carolina’s murky commitment to offshore wind energy into their deliberations about potential offers Wednesday, he added.

While Gov. Roy Cooper set goals of 2,800 megawatts of offshore capacity by the end of this decade and 8,000 megawatts by 2040 in an executive order last year, they are targets, not mandates, because they haven’t been backed by legislation.

New York, meanwhile, is legally bound to pursuing at least 9,000 megawatts of offshore wind energy by 2035, and New Jersey has committed to 3,500 megawatts.

North Carolina climate legislation that did pass in the legislature last year offered no real direction on wind energy. In fact, the 11-page House Bill 951 used the word “wind” just once.

The law directs the N.C. Utilities Commission to “take all reasonable steps” to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from energy production in the state by 70% compared to 2005 levels by 2030, and reach “carbon-neutral” levels by the middle of the century.

“North Carolina ... has carbon reduction mandates within HB 951 that don’t necessarily specify the technology to reach those carbon reduction goals,” noted Matt Abele, spokesman for the N.C. Sustainable Energy Association.

Carbon dioxide is the leading manmade contributor to climate change.

The state also has yet to establish policies for how the power is handled when it reaches shore, Abele and Galland pointed out. While Duke, as a winning bidder, likely will control its offshore energy, it’s unclear how the process will work for TotalEnergies Renewables and other future producers.

“HB 951 is confusing about how Duke Energy has to be involved – or even if it has to be involved” in the transfer of offshore power,” Galland said. “There’s not a lot of consensus about how that will play out.”

That uncertainty likely played into the bidding strategy Wednesday, he added.

Duke has a Monday deadline to submit a plan to the utilities commission detailing the steps the company will take to meet the state’s emissions-reduction goals.

“Wind energy is one of a number of carbon-free technologies Duke Energy is evaluating to reduce carbon emissions on its system,” the company said Wednesday.

Before the leases are finalized, the U.S. Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission will conduct an anti-competitiveness review of the auction, BOEM said Wednesday.

Duke said it’s targeting a 2030-2032 timeframe to begin operations at the offshore wind farm.

John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation. 336-727-7204

