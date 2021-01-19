Winston-Salem/Forsyth school board calls meeting for Thursday

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education has called a special meeting for Thursday at 5 p.m.
The board already has a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday.
Though the agenda has not yet been posted to the district's website, the timing of the special called meeting raises the possibility that the board could be discussing its reopening plan. High school students are scheduled to return next week. Many of the state's largest school districts have paused their reopening plans because of the post-holiday surge in COVID-19 cases.
The meeting will be inside the auditorium of the Education Building, 4801 Bethania Station Road.
336-727-7420