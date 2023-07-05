The owner of Winston Cup Museum has agreed to a 60-day shutdown of the downtown Winston-Salem venue and its traveling exhibition in response to a preliminary injunction motion by ITG Brands LLC.

ITG filed its third lawsuit on Jan. 20 against the museum, its founder and co-owner, Will Spencer, and JKS Motorsports Inc. in Guilford District Court with ITG requesting a jury trial.

The third lawsuit was transferred to N.C. Business Court in February.

The previous two lawsuits were dismissed in District Court.

At dispute is which group owns the rights to the museum’s Winston-branded, NASCAR collection.

The shutdown went into effect Monday with the filing of the joint consent order that addressed ITG’s motion to prohibit the museum from showcasing the collection and operating a mobile museum.

The NASCAR championship series items have been stored and displayed since 2005 in the museum at 1355 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Spencer said in a statement Monday that “after much contemplation, I have come to the realization that fighting with ITG is not worth the resources that it will take, and the toil it has taken, on me and my family.”

“For the time being, if you see any branding that says Winston Cup, Winston Cup Series or Winston Cup Museum, please know that it is not affiliated with myself or any companies that I have ownership in.

“It will be ITG Brands using the Winston Cup to promote its cigarettes.”

The only exceptions to the shutdown are museum events set for July 12 and July 21.

The ITG motion asked the Business Court to bar the museum and Spencer from using the Winston brand and trademarks as it relates to their commercial activities.

The order states that the museum would not be able to conduct any online merchandise sales or use its Special Events Center gift shop.

The order stems from the parties’ common goal of “avoiding the significant time and expense that are inherent in any contested injunction proceedings, and afford the parties an opportunity to explore potential resolutions for the disputes that exist between them.”

A mediation hearing was shifted Monday from July 17 to July 25.

Background

Since June 2015, ITG has controlled the Winston traditional cigarette brand as part of U.K.-based parent company Imperial Brands Plc’s $7.1 billion purchase of the Winston, Salem, Kool and Maverick brands from Reynolds American Inc. and Lorillard Inc.

The brands were sold by Reynolds and Lorillard in order to gain federal regulatory approval for Reynolds’ $29.25 billion purchase of Lorillard, essentially to acquire top-selling menthol brand Newport.

ITG wants the Business Court to rule that its control over the Winston traditional cigarette brand also covers the Winston Cup items at the museum.

In particular, ITG wants to use the collection in its potential sports or entertainment marketing initiatives, such as ITG’s “Speakeasy” presentation at North Wilkesboro Speedway during races there in May.

The museum’s mobile display, which included show race cars from legendary Winston Cup drivers, was open to the general public during the NASCAR All-Star activities May 19-21. It offered merchandise for sale.

Meanwhile, ITG’s presentation was an adults-only “Speakeasy.”

The company claims the defendants are denying access to the artifacts for ITG’s reproduction purposes.

Spencer said the merchandise sold at the museum exhibit at North Wilkesboro has been available at other NASCAR-related events where the mobile display has been featured, as well as at the museum.

ITG claims the defendants are “advertising themselves in a manner that falsely suggesting an affiliation with ITG’s Winston Brand and Winston Marks, and marketing or branding its merchandise using ITG’s Winston Brand or Winston Marks during the pendency of this litigation.”

ITG claims the mobile museum serves to “abuse ITG’s intellectual property rights.”

What’s at stake

Since 2005, the museum has displayed physical copies and reproductions of Winston Cup images per a storage agreement with R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.

Racing gear, outsized winner’s checks and signage are some of the things a visitor might see.

Most of those artifacts and images — featuring Hall of Fame drivers such as Dale Earnhardt Sr., Richard Petty, Jeff Gordon and Darrell Waltrip — were developed and collected while Reynolds was the title sponsor of the Winston Cup championship series from 1971 to 2003.

That 32-year period is considered the golden era of NASCAR championships.

The Winston Cup proved to be Reynolds’ main and most successful marketing tool for reaching consumers, which ended with NASCAR opting for a new title sponsor in 2004.

During the sponsorship, Winston Cup imagery and memorabilia were created and copyrighted by Reynolds and its independent contractors.

Among those contractors were Spence and JKS in providing sports marketing services to Reynolds, which was one of its top clients. Those services allowed JKS access to store Winston Cup artifacts, such as race cars and driver’s apparel gear.

Once NASCAR opted out of Winston Cup title sponsorship, Reynolds de-emphasized Winston’s marketing after it had been supplanted by Camel cigarettes as the manufacturer’s top seller. That included ceasing to use Winston Cup artifacts and the Winston brand as it eventually exited sports marketing.

ITG said it believes there is “no written agreement documenting any arrangement between any of the defendants and RJR concerning the ownership of the artifacts.”

According to the lawsuit, Will Spencer is alleged to have claimed that Reynolds “gifted them absolute title to the Winston Cup artifacts.” ITG alleges that Spencer “attempted to extort ITG into providing him with a windfall profit for ITG’s use of the Winston Cup artifacts.”

In the defendants’ response, Spencer cited a 2005 agreement with R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. in which Reynolds agreed to loan Winston Cup artifacts to the museum.

Spencer disputes the allegations, saying “the museum has never made money and never will make money.”