Winston Lake Park reopens Saturday

Winston Lake Park is set to reopen Saturday after being closed more than a year.

It features a renovated picnic shelter and restrooms, improved pedestrian walkways, and a brand new fishing pier, according to William Royston, director of Recreation and Parks.

The fishing pier is the only addition that's completely new to the park, although most amenities and facilities there previously have been refurbished during this project. There is no longer a boat dock at the lake.

These phase two renovations at Winston Lake began November 2020 after voters supported bonds for it in a 2018 referendum. Phase one created the water works splash park and aquatics center while phase two has focused solely on renovations and refurbishment.

“People are going to really enjoy it,” Royston said. “It’s going to be a really nice facility.”

Shelter No. 2 has been modernized, with refurbished restrooms and picnic tables. The knoll overlooking the lake has been renovated with steps leading up to it in response to the erosion of the previous pathway. At the top of the knoll are new picnic tables and trash cans.

On Saturday at 9:30 a.m., there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the reopening. This ceremony will be located at Shelter No. 2 in front of the new pier. According to the city website, there will also be music and free fishing lessons. The African American Heritage Initiative will be present to record oral histories of any guests interested.

After the ceremony, the Flight Festival is scheduled at Ray Agnew Field at 11 a.m., next to the park, for city residents to fly kites with food, exhibits from local organizations, and rocket launching.

