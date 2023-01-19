Winston-Salem adopts earlier meeting times, despite public opposition

The Winston-Salem City Council has adopted earlier meeting times for the council and its committees, despite public opposition and a survey that shows most people liked the schedule as it was before the change.

City Manager Lee Garrity told council members when advocating the change that earlier start times would help the city hire and retain top-quality staffers: In short, Garrity said, people often want more time at home with their families, and can choose to work for other local governments that do offer the earlier meeting times.

The vote to change the usual meeting time of the council from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m. passed on a 7-1 vote, with only Southeast Ward Council Member James Taylor voting in opposition.

Earlier meeting times by city council committees were approved on a 6-2 vote, with Taylor and South Ward Council Member John Larson opposed. Under the new schedule, committee meetings would start at 2 and 4 p.m. on their appointed days, instead of the former 4:30 and 6 p.m. start times.

Before those votes were taken, Larson unsuccessfully sought to postpone action and send the proposals back to the general government committee along with instructions for that committee to hold a public hearing on the time-change proposal.

No council member seconded the proposal. Larson then asked the council to hold separate votes on the council and committee meeting time proposals. Larson voted in favor of the earlier council start time, but said the earlier committee times would put too heavy a burden on members of the public.

"The proposal may make their lives easier for staff and officials, but it does not do much for the public at large, who have to leave their homes and find child care to participate in government," Larson said. "Citizens are not paid to participate. Members and staff are paid to participate. We need to respect the time and the needs of the individual citizens."

The city council typically holds its first meeting of each month on the first Monday, and mostly handles zoning matters, although other issues occasionally come to light.

During the second Monday and Tuesday of each month, the city's four committees hold their meetings, and items that are approved there are passed on the second monthly meeting of the full council, which is typically held on the third Monday of the month.

The first meeting affected by the time change will be the city council meeting on Feb. 6.

The new committee schedule changes the days as well as the times of the meetings.

During the appointed Mondays, Public Safety will meet at 2 p.m. and general government will meet at 4 p.m.

On the appointed Tuesdays, Public Works will meet at 2 p.m. and Finance will meet at 4 p.m.

Groups such as the Coalition for Accountability and Transparency and Housing Justice Now announced opposition to the time changes on Facebook and encouraged people to turn out to the council meeting, but the response to those appeals seemed muted.

Arnita Miles, who spoke in opposition to the time change during the general government's Jan. 10 meeting, returned on Monday to repeat her opposition, and noted that most citizens reached in the city's own survey opposed the move.

Julie Magness, speaking during the public comment period, told council members that "9 to 5 is not an option for most people," and that the 2 p.m. committee meeting time would be particularly hard for some people to attend.

JoAnne Allen told council members that their actions show "that you just don't care."