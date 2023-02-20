Tenants and their supporters gathered in front of a city-owned apartment building on Monday to protest a city plan to move out the residents temporarily while apartment conditions are checked and an outside staircase is repaired.

About 20 members of a tenant-rights group called Housing Justice Now gathered with residents outside a two-story apartment building at 1200 Willie Davis Drive to denounce the city's plans.

What the residents want is for the city to allow them to stay in their apartments while any repairs to the stairs are made. Cynthia Herson, one of the more outspoken residents, said that despite meetings with council members and other city officials, they can't get the city to bend.

Herson said residents find their apartments to be in good condition and don't think they should have to move out temporarily for condition checks tenants don't believe need to be made.

"We asked them nicely, do not force us out ... there is another alternative, that's all we're saying," Herson said. "There's another option. You need to put it back on the table and let us stay."

The protest over the city plans actually involves two separate city-owned apartment buildings that are located just east of the Cleveland Avenue Homes public housing complex.

The building at 1200 Willie Davis Drive has six units, three up and three down, while a second building at 1635 N. Cleveland Ave. has four apartments, two of them vacant.

Some Housing Justice Now speakers portrayed the city action as an eviction targeting Black residents and intended to bring about gentrification to the neighborhood.

"This is not coincidental; it is a plan by design," said Phil Carter, a member of the Housing Justice group. "It will not stop here."

The housing group announced its plans to protest over the weekend, and the city has responded with a flurry of news releases.

Those releases included letters mailed to residents of both buildings that promise them three rent-free months through May 31, full payment of moving expenses and a $500 payment for resettlement expenses such as utility transfer fees.

The city is offering tenants of the building on Willie Davis Drive up to $385 per month to pay the difference between what they are paying now and the cost of renting a new place. Residents of the city's Cleveland Avenue building can get a subsidy of $519 per month. In both cases, the subsidy would cover 24 months of rent.

The city says it will provide housing counseling services for any tenants who need it, and give the tenants first option to return to their apartments.

To get the relocation incentives, tenants have to agree to move out by the end of May, and they have to make a decision by March 1.

At 1200 Willie Davis Drive, second-story apartments get access from a balcony porch stretching the length of the building. The balcony formerly had metal staircases on each end, but Herson said the city removed one of the staircases because of its unsafe condition.

The remaining staircase is in bad shape as well, Herson said, but residents believe it could be shored up while more permanent repairs could take place.

Assistant City Manager Patrice Toney said Monday afternoon that the city's goal is to keep the rents the same post-repair, but at the same time, Toney said the city wants to raise the quality of the units to more than just the minimum acceptable standard. The city does at least want rents to remain affordable.

Residents demands call for issuing new leases to tenants that lock in their current rent payments, ceasing efforts to move out the tenants and repairing the staircases immediately.

Housing Justice Now speakers said the city action could force some people into homelessness, and that because many of the residents are elderly, it would be impossible for them to get more income to afford higher rents.

"Everyone deserves a place to live," said Toya Guthrie, a member of the Housing Justice group who spoke.

