Winston-Salem annexes business park site

The Winston-Salem City Council voted unanimously Monday night to annex more than 100 acres along Wallburg Road that is planned for a new business park near the existing Union Cross Business Park.
Action came after the city council voted unanimously in September to make a $2.5 million economic-development loan to Front Street Capital to build a speculative building on the site.
The "spec" building — built in anticipation of providing it to a future tenant — is planned for a 13-acre site on the west side of Wallburg Road that was part of the annexed area.
As presented to the council in September, the spec building is to contain 250,000 square feet of space and have a value of $12 million, rising to perhaps $15 million once a tenant is inside the building.
The no-interest loan will be paid off by Front Street in a maximum of five years, but the company paid off a previous $2.5 million economic development loan from the city in only 16 months.
The bulk of the annexation covered 95 acres on the east side of Wallburg Road. According the annexation application, the anticipated tax value of the area would be about $30 million at build-out. The current tax value of that piece of land is $2.3 million.
When asking for the $2.5 million loan on the new business park, Front Street Capital officials told city officials that having a building ready for some future tenant is vital for the success of industrial-recruitment efforts.
Also, Front Street told city officials that the construction of new buildings in the new business park would create jobs, including work for companies owned by women and minorities.
In downtown Winston-Salem, Front Street Capital was behind the redevelopment and expansion of the Bailey Power Plant.
The newly-annexed property to the east of Wallburg Road is bounded on the south by Sherlie Weavil Road.
The annexation on the west side of Wallburg Road is south of Business Park Drive, which intersects Wallburg Road near the northern line of the annexation to the east of Wallburg Road.
