Winston-Salem annexes business park site

The Winston-Salem City Council voted unanimously Monday night to annex more than 100 acres along Wallburg Road that is planned for a new business park near the existing Union Cross Business Park.

Action came after the city council voted unanimously in September to make a $2.5 million economic-development loan to Front Street Capital to build a speculative building on the site.

The "spec" building — built in anticipation of providing it to a future tenant — is planned for a 13-acre site on the west side of Wallburg Road that was part of the annexed area.

As presented to the council in September, the spec building is to contain 250,000 square feet of space and have a value of $12 million, rising to perhaps $15 million once a tenant is inside the building.

The no-interest loan will be paid off by Front Street in a maximum of five years, but the company paid off a previous $2.5 million economic development loan from the city in only 16 months.

The bulk of the annexation covered 95 acres on the east side of Wallburg Road. According the annexation application, the anticipated tax value of the area would be about $30 million at build-out. The current tax value of that piece of land is $2.3 million.