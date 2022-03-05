Winston-Salem announces details on Weaver plant fire reimbursement

The city and Experiment in Self Reliance Inc. will accept applications for Weaver fire reimbursements from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

The application event takes place at the Home & Garden Building on the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

Low-income city residents who were impacted by the fire will be able to apply for reimbursements of fire-related expenses or lost wages during the evacuation due to the fire Jan. 31 at the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant.

The city has created a webpage at CityofWS.org/Weaver with full details about the event, eligibility, reimbursement limits, examples of documents that applicants should bring, and answers to frequently asked questions.

Residents who cannot attend the March 9 application event can go to CityofWS.org/Weaver for a link to ESR’s online application form and online appointment scheduler.

Residents can be reimbursed for hotel bills (four nights maximum), meals and other legitimate expenses related to the fire, such as replacing air filters in their houses. Those who lost wages due to the fire can also apply for reimbursement.