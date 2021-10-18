Winston-Salem approves $1,000 bonus for vaccinated city workers

The Winston-Salem City Council on Monday unanimously approved paying a $1,000 bonus to city workers who get vaccinated against COVID-19 or who have already been vaccinated.
Responding to pressure from city employees who found an earlier draft of the measure too heavy-handed, the council on Monday deleted provisions that could have resulted in the firing of employees who refuse to get tested and that would have made non-vaccinated employees ineligible for promotion.
Around 6 p.m. Monday, some 75 to 100 people, including city police officers and firefighters, were gathered in advance of the council meeting at Corpening Plaza to protest penalties proposed for non-vaccination. People carried signs calling for freedom to choose whether or not to get the COVID-19 shot.
"I'm standing for them," said Darlene Pruitt, who is not a city worker but said she was in support of them. "We appreciate their service. This should be a choice, not a mandate." She carried a hand-lettered sign that said "Protect Our City Workers" and "No Mandates."
The council vote capped a dramatic seven days that kicked off last Tuesday when a city committee discussed taking a carrot-and-stick approach to boosting the vaccination rate of city employees from a level estimated at well under 40% at the time.
The carrot was a $1,000 bonus for full-time employees who get fully vaccinated over a six-week period or who present their cards showing proof of full vaccination against COVID-19.
The stick was a series of measures that drew the ire of city employees later in the week as word circulated: No promotions for unvaccinated employees, and provisions leaving the door open for higher insurance premiums in the future, or even termination for employees who don't get their shots.
As last week drew to a close, council members were being heavily lobbied by city employees, especially police officers and firefighters, who made their objections to penalties for non-vaccination known to the city through their professional associations.
City officials responded by putting the stick away: Council Member James Taylor brought forward a motion to drop the non-promotion penalty, as well as any language in the policy that mentioned firing as a possible consequence of refusing to even get a COVID-19 test.
Under the policy approved by the council on Monday, employees who do not submit proof of vaccination after six weeks will still be required to submit weekly negative tests results in order to report for work. The city will pay for the testing. Employees can apply for medical or religious exemptions from the policy.
The six-week period for full-time employees to qualify for the $1,000 bonus starts on Oct 25.
When the six-week period is over, testing for non-vaccinated employees, including those with an exemption, will go on for another four weeks. In December, the council will review how successful the $1,000 bonus has been in raising vaccination rates.
"I want us to not lose sight of the true goal, to get back to normal and get this terrible pandemic behind us," Council Member Robert Clark said. "The best way to do that is for folks to get vaccinated."
Council Member Annette Scippio said her children were all vaccinated for diseases like measles, mumps, polio and diphtheria, and called getting vaccinated "an act of love."
"I don't want to make you sick," Scippio said.
Mitch Garmer, the firefighter who organized Monday afternoon's protest in Corpening Plaza, said the feeling among firefighters was so strongly against the penalty clauses that he'd heard talk of firefighters threatening walkouts or calling in sick to protest.
Garmer said he doesn't object to testing, but worries that the city policy may make it hard for firefighters to get time away for a test.
A woman at the protest who identified herself as a police officer, and spoke on condition that her name not be used, said that if police officers leave their jobs because of objections to the vaccination policy, police response times with lengthen and the officers who stay will have to try to pick up the slack.
A common refrain among people opposed to the vaccine was that it has not been tested enough. Some pointed out that non-vaccinated people are still getting COVID-19, while others claimed that vaccine side-effects are widespread and ignored by the media.
The Centers for Disease Control says that the COVID-19 vaccines are both safe and effective, but that some people still get sick because no vaccine is 100% effective. People who have a medical condition or who have weakened immune systems may not be fully protected even with the vaccine.
According to the CDC, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System cannot determine whether an adverse effect was caused by a vaccine.
Council Member D.D. Adams, who had pushed last week for the tougher version of the policy, said Monday that even "the small amount of normalcy" people enjoy would not have been possible except for earlier health mandates.
"People are still dying in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County," she said. "People will say that most who die are unvaccinated, but people die both ways. My heart is in the right place. I want us to do well by employees."
