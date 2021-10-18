Winston-Salem approves $1,000 bonus for vaccinated city workers

"I want us to not lose sight of the true goal, to get back to normal and get this terrible pandemic behind us," Council Member Robert Clark said. "The best way to do that is for folks to get vaccinated."

Council Member Annette Scippio said her children were all vaccinated for diseases like measles, mumps, polio and diphtheria, and called getting vaccinated "an act of love."

"I don't want to make you sick," Scippio said.

Mitch Garmer, the firefighter who organized Monday afternoon's protest in Corpening Plaza, said the feeling among firefighters was so strongly against the penalty clauses that he'd heard talk of firefighters threatening walkouts or calling in sick to protest.

Garmer said he doesn't object to testing, but worries that the city policy may make it hard for firefighters to get time away for a test.

A woman at the protest who identified herself as a police officer, and spoke on condition that her name not be used, said that if police officers leave their jobs because of objections to the vaccination policy, police response times with lengthen and the officers who stay will have to try to pick up the slack.