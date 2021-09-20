Winston-Salem approves having the fair, although full-time masking will be required

The Winston-Salem City Council voted 5-3 to go forward with holding the Carolina Classic Fair, with a requirement that everyone attending must wear masks the entire time while they are attending.

The fair starts on Oct. 1 and runs through Oct. 10.

Last week, Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert at Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Health, and Joshua Swift, the county health director, both told a city committee that they believed safety precautions would make it possible for the fair to go forward this year.

Opponents on Monday said COVID-19 cases remain too high to have the fair.

The full-time masking requirement is a stronger measure than originally proposed: Earlier, the city had proposed requiring masks only while indoors at the fair.

