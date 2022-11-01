Winston-Salem approves incentives for German motor maker Ziehl-Abegg

Following on the heels of Forsyth County, the Winston-Salem City Council on Tuesday approved economic development incentives totaling up to $632,947 to German motor maker Ziehl-Abegg for a relocation that could bring hundreds of new jobs here.

Forsyth County approved $430,000 in incentives over five years to the company, which now has a plant in Greensboro.

The company is looking for a site for its North American headquarters as well as manufacturing. If Winston-Salem wins out over other sites on offer, the company says it will move 200 jobs here from Greensboro, add an additional 300 jobs over the five years, and could over 10 years have as many as 800 workers at the site it picks.

The city's incentives would be paid out over seven years, and would represent 50% of the amount of net new taxes that the company would pay the city over the period.

Mark Owens, the president and chief executive of Greater Winston-Salem Inc., the area's chamber of commerce and business recruiter, said after Tuesday's vote that he's still waiting on a decision from officials in Raleigh about what kind of incentives the state may offer to keep the company in North Carolina.

At a recent meeting of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, officials said that Ziehl-Abegg was considering a site in Greensboro along with ones in Columbia, S.C. and Chattanooga, Tenn.

"We are still actively recruiting the company," Owens said Monday, indicating that while the city's offer of incentives is good, it has not sealed the deal. "They have not made a decision."

If the company locates here, officials said, the plan is for it to occupy a 500,000-square-foot building in Union Cross Industrial Center in southeastern Winston-Salem.

The company is promising that the new jobs created here would pay an average annual wage of $60,000.

Zihel-Abegg is a global concern that has some 4,700 employees worldwide. The company says it has 108 sales offices and 16 manufacturing plants across the globe.

Ziehl-Abegg makes fans, motors and other components for ventilation systems used in a variety of settings, including food storage, aerospace, health care, data centers and others.