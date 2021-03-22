Winston-Salem approves ordinance on gay, trans rights

City Council Member Robert Clark said that the package of resolutions and ordinance amendments will set into city policy things that have already been decided by the courts.

But Clark said the city’s rules would not decide such “hot button” issues as which bathrooms transgender people use, which sports teams transgender people play on, or whether a business can use religious objections to deny a service to a same-sex couple.

“This ordinance does not affect those issues,” Clark said. “Those issues are still churning in the country and it is going to be up to Washington to address them,” Clark said.

Nonetheless, Winston-Salem officials say their practice on single-gender sports has been to accept whatever gender a participant claims to be, and that the city makes no attempt to police who uses a single-sex restroom.

City officials say they will be studying over the next 100 days ways to enforce non-discrimination regulations on private businesses and in public accommodation.

Council Member Kevin Mundy called on the city to challenge any legal decisions that allow private businesses to deny service based on sexual orientation.