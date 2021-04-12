Winston-Salem, area officials hope for big infrastructure impact from Biden spending bill

The new spending "will help more African Americans get trained in job skills such as plumbers and electricians," she said. "It will help minority businesses. It is economic development and opportunity for people who have for so long been left out of that and have not had the chance."

Winston-Salem City Council member Jeff McIntosh said pedestrian safety issues are among those that need attention. The city has many miles of streets that were built without sidewalks.

"In the older neighborhoods, in West End, West Salem and on Patterson Avenue, they all have sidewalks," McIntosh said. "Because we grew so rapidly in the 60s, 70s and 80s, we developed larger lots, the houses were spread out and developers were not required to install sidewalks. A sidewalk costs about $1,000 a foot, which adds up very quickly."

Another need is in better stormwater drainage, MacIntosh said. Again, that's because of the era in which so many parts of the city were constructed.

"There were no regulations until the mid-'90s," MacIntosh said. "With everything built before then, there are real problems with how the runoff occurs."