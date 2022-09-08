Winston-Salem artist painted acclaimed portrait of Queen Elizabeth

This story originally appeared in the Journal in 2007.

In 1972, a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II painted by a Winston-Salem artist created quite a stir when it was unveiled in London.

The nearly 7-foot by 7-foot painting of the queen in an informal setting shows a woman in a fashionable, flowing dress. The late Winston-Salem artist Joseph Wallace King was emphasizing her beauty, he wrote. But critics said she looked more like a starlet than the head of the royal family.

"At that time, he was the only American granted a sitting," said John Coffey, a curator at the N.C. Museum of Art in Raleigh, which owns the painting. "It's sexy for a Royal portrait," Coffey said.

Then, King was not your typical painter of Royal portraits.

A mostly self-taught artist, he was known to be flamboyant. He loved life an awful lot, Coffey said. When King died at 84 in 1996, a Winston-Salem Journal article described him as a prankster and eccentric. Several years before his death, he drew national attention by hiring a woman to wear a flesh-colored bodysuit and re-enact Lady Godiva's ride to protest rising property taxes in Winston-Salem.

By all accounts, King was a lot of fun, Coffey said.

His portrait of the queen comes with a good story, the late Pete Ballard, an artist and former N.C. School of the Arts instructor, said in 2007.

The portrait was commissioned in 1971 by the Wellcome Foundation of London to mark the opening of its U.S. subsidiary, Burroughs Wellcome Co. in the Research Triangle Park, according to the N.C. Museum of Art.

Appointments were made for sittings with the queen, Ballard said.

King painted the queen's body ahead of time. His wife, sculptor Earline Heath King, posed for him in a white wool dress from a Parisian flea market. The queen never wore the dress, nor the cape in the painting. It belonged to King.

He painted the queen's face during the sittings, Ballard said.

There is no crown and few other similarities to other Royal portraits.

"Most of them look like a lady wrestler. A stiff neck, all the regal stuff," Ballard said. "This one is the most beautiful. He did not flatter her. He painted her exactly as she is. She is a beautiful woman, just gentle and gracious."

Although the initial showing of the portrait in London drew crowds, according to museum officials in Raleigh, the painting led a quiet life after being given to the state of North Carolina in 1972.

It was on display a while in 1973 in Winston-Salem. It hung inside a state government building for a few months and once was loaned to a bank in New Bern for a week, Coffey said. That was in 1995.

The painting spent much of its time in storage.

"It's actually fairly standard, almost you could say a cliche portrait of a genteel lady. There's a long tradition in that," Coffey said. "We find the painting very amusing."

In 2007, the portrait was exhibited in Mount Airy's historic Gertrude Smith House.

Ballard wrote a letter to Queen Elizabeth about plans to display the portrait in Mount Airy, to coincide with the 400th anniversary of the Jamestown settlement.

Her lady-in-waiting sent a letter back saying that the queen was interested to hear about the exhibit but that it was not possible for Her Majesty to send a message to the director of the exhibition.