Jessica Singerman wasn’t quite sure where on the map the Kyrgyz Republic sits. Spelling it correctly wasn’t the easiest thing, either.

But earlier this week, when a shipping crew sent by the U.S. Department of State showed up at her art studio, she learned that she had a very good reason to find out.

The U.S. ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic, through a program called Art in Embassies, requested one of her paintings to be displayed in the American Embassy in the capital city of Bishkel.

So the Department of State sent a crew to carefully pack up a painting she calls “Field and Forest in pink” to ship literally halfway around the world.

That’s quite an honor, especially for an artist who works out of her studio in Winston-Salem.

But first there was the matter of learning a little something about the Kyrgyz Republic.

“I looked it up on the map and Wikipedia … I’m happy to know my work is headed to a place I haven’t been before,” she said.

Catching the ambassador's eye

“Field and Forest in pink” is an abstract, an acrylic on wood and measures 18 inches by 24 inches.

And like much of her work, it was inspired by a love of the outdoors.

“My paintings are abstract with references to nature: mountains, forests, fields and big skies are conjured through layers of shape and line in vivid color,” she said in 2020.

Singerman uses watercolor, graphite and ink for smaller pieces and oil and acrylic for larger ones on canvas.

“My work is inspired by the poetry of nature: color and light in the landscape, seasons and the passing of time,” she said.

Clearly her work caught the eye of the American ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic (or perhaps someone on his staff) as “Field and Forest in pink” was specifically requested for display.

Singerman submitted it for consideration through Art in Embassies a few years back after learning about the program when reading the CV of an artist she admires.

Art in Embassies, as its name implies, was created in 1953 by the Museum of Modern Art as a way to exhibit American art around the world.

President Kennedy formalized it as an official part of the U.S. Department of State in 1963.

Interested artists can submit work to be considered.

And if selected for display in one of 163 American embassies (and 93 consulates) around the globe, an artist can expect the State Department to call.

'This just happened'

Singerman took her shot a few years ago, and then more or less forgot about it.

“I didn’t hear anything about it until a couple of months ago, when the curator for Art in Embassies contacted me saying the Ambassador to Kyrgyz Republic had requested my work,” she said.

Pretty cool, huh?

Singerman has had her work exhibited in museums and galleries, of course. She also painted in 2020 a 50-foot mural on a retaining wall that borders the Long Branch Trail downtown and published in 2017 a book entitled “Little Watercolor Squares.”

But watching government representatives carefully pack a painting was a new experience entirely.

And that’s where the mini-crash course — OK, a couple minutes with a laptop and Google — came in handy.

(To save you some time … the Kyrgyz Republic (Kyrgyzstan) is one of the “stans” of central Asia. It borders Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan, as well as China. In Persian, the suffix -stan means “place of.”

Kyrgyzstan was conquered by the Russians in the 19th Century and remained a Soviet Republic until 1991.)

At any rate, moving day came earlier this week.

“So this just happened,” Singerman wrote in a social media post.“The U.S. Department of State sent an art shipper to my studio to pack up ‘Field and Forest with pink.’ … I’m pinching myself. Thank you for selecting my work Art in Embassies!”

If a representative of the federal government must come to the house, who wouldn’t prefer someone from the State Department rather than, say, the FBI or IRS?

“I was super excited to have work included in the program,” she said. “What an honor.”