Winston-Salem arts community to lose The Olio studio and store as well as Studio 7

“But it needs to be more across the board …. We need it year-round,” Wagoner said.

COVID-19 and the safety concerns of glassblowing and the virus have also made it challenging for The Olio studio to operate as it has in the past.

“Our revenue is one that is reliant on workshops and programs, people coming into our space and taking classes and workshops,” Byer said. “With COVID, it’s impossible to do that. It’s like dancing with your customers. There’s just no safe way of teaching beginners and having social distancing.”

If Byer doesn’t find a glassblower before the end of the month who might be willing to move to the area to take over the studio and its expenses, her plans are to dismantle the furnace and equipment and sell them at auction.

Byer said she will miss teaching in the studio the most and watching faces when she opens the furnace to people for the first time and they see a bright ball of fire.

“Glass is such a rich material,” Byer said. “It goes so deep in science, physics, chemistry. It’s a really fun way to learn. It’s kind of this hot, goopy, molten, bright orange magic.”

A collective