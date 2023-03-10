The Winston-Salem City Council has approved up to $554,908 in economic development incentives for a Kernersville maker of specialty textile products that is looking to expand operations and create 59 jobs.

The company, Tex-Tech Engineered Composites LLC, makes woven and non-woven fabrics, 3D weaving, and coating and lamination. Its products are used in industries as varied as aerospace, defense and automotive, and it makes medical materials, protective apparel and filtration materials.

The 59 jobs the company would bring to Winston-Salem come with an average wage of about $64,000. Most of the jobs would be machine operator positions, but there would also be employees in management, technical, professional, clerical and sales positions.

Laura Lee, the senior vice president of economic development for Greater Winston-Salem Inc. said she expects Tex-Tech to make a decision on the expansion within the next month.

Winston-Salem is not the only place in the running: Officials said the company is also considering a location in Maine, where the company has a plant.

To get the incentives, the company would commit to creating 59 new jobs in the new Winston-Salem location, which would be based in a new building on Old Lexington Road that would have 170,000 square feet of space.

Along with the new jobs, the company would invest $18 million building costs and $23.7 million in machinery and equipment.

City officials said Tex-Tech has 265 employees in four states. The expansion comes about because of the company's acquisition of a California company that makes possible an expansion of Tex-Tech's east coast operations.

Forsyth County recently approved up to $563,338 in financial incentives for Tex-Tech, which is also in line to possibly receive $125,000 in incentives from North Carolina, plus customized training for workers at Forsyth Technical Community College.

The Winston-Salem resolution to approve incentives also calls on Tex-Tech to make a "good faith effort to hire as many employees as possible" from Winston-Salem or Forsyth County. The company is required to post job vacancies with the North Carolina Employment Security Commission, the Piedmont Triad Regional Council, the Forsyth County Department of Social Services and the Winston-Salem Urban League.

Both the city and county reimbursement packages call for the company to reimburse the local governments if it closes the new plant early, based on a sliding scale of decreasing paybacks over time.

During discussion on the city council Monday, Council Member Jeff MacIntosh figured he had the best argument for Tex Tech choosing Winston-Salem over a spot in Maine:

"It is 36 degrees in Maine right now," MacIntosh said.