A young man, most likely in his mid-20s judging by his unlined brow and a discreet neck tattoo, looked remarkably calm for a guy splayed out on his back while another man approached holding a straight razor.

For a shave.

“It’s the scariest chapter,” said Keith Jones, an instructor at the Winston-Salem Barber School. “The straight razor. Only three jobs in the state of North Carolina are allowed to use one. Doctors, firemen and barbers.”

The lesson on old-school shaving was just another part of the very hands-on instruction at the school, the largest and oldest of its kind in the state.

The Winston-Salem Barber School has been teaching the finer points since 1935. But unless you’re in the industry — or aware that students give the cheapest haircuts in town — it’s easy to miss it and its mission.

There’s way more to it than picking up electric trimmers and a pair of scissors.

And in a time when people debate the value, practicality and role of higher education in society, vocational institutes such as the Winston-Salem Barber School continue to quietly demonstrate their worth.

“I thought I had life all figured out,” said Travis Jones, a 34-year-old from Guilford County nearing graduation. “But I didn’t. I learned so much and I’m still learning to this day.

“This school has changed my life for the best.”

Seizing a chance

The Winston-Salem Barber School — the name is actually a bit of a misnomer as it has a Greensboro campus, too — has been in its present location on Silas Creek Parkway since 1969.

Before that, when F.L. Gobble and M.C. Whitney opened the school, it was at the corner of Sixth and Trade streets long before it became the center of the arts district.

The “new” campus sits on a busy section of Silas Creek near a couple of used car lots, a discount tire shop, a car wash and a gas station. Another neighboring building has housed in recent years a tattoo parlor and a vape shop.

With all that going on — Forsyth Technical Community College just up the hill — it’s easy to overlook.

That changed in a big way in recent days when the school decided to offer back-to-school haircuts for $1.

The barber school didn’t advertise much, not in a traditional way anyhow. But social media being what it is, it didn’t take long for word to spread.

“We’ve seen a lot of people this week who never knew we were here,” Jones said.

It’s hard to turn down a $1 haircut. Predictably, the small waiting area near the front desk has been packed.

“People were asking what we could do for the kids. I thought, ‘Let’s do like we used to,’” said Jones, pointing to a blown up photograph of a very old poster advertising haircuts for 75 cents. “Except we rounded it up to a dollar. Easier to keep track of that way.”

The fun part for Jones, other than having a full waiting room, was seeing the chain of pay-it-forward moments as grateful parents left $20s and $50s to cover the next in line.

The catch, though, is that the kids sat for fresh cuts given by students logging the 1,528 hours required to graduate.

And that’s before taking a state exam and year-long apprenticeship with a master barber before a final hurdle — a state board licensing exam.

Students must complete 21 distinct sections before being allowed to open up shop. Jones said topics include scalp and skin disorders, facial massage, nails, hair coloring and weaves before they get to sections on how to keep the books and run a business.

Oh, and learning how to use a straight razor without nicking an artery.

“It’s real intense,” Jones said. “I hear kids say, ‘I thought I’d be cutting hair not taking tests.’”

At capacity, both campuses of the Winston-Salem Barber School can take 62 students — spots Jones says they have no trouble filling “if we’re fully staffed (with instructors).”

Part of the reason boils down to simple math and economics, topics that he’s more than happy to work through with interested prospective pupils.

“Haircuts can cost as much as $30 to $50,” he said. “Conservatively, let’s say $25. I tell them that if you can do two heads an hour, eight hours a day for five days a week, that’s six figures a year.

“That’s a pretty good motivator.”

Setting an example

Jones would know. He graduated from the Winston-Salem Barber School before joining the Army in 1990.

He was trained as a pharmacist technician before being deployed to Operation Desert Shield in Kuwait. There, his sergeant quickly realized what he had on his hands.

“He had me doing haircuts,” Jones said with a laugh. “I set up with the TVs and the ping-pong tables instead of my regular job.”

Adapt and overcome. It’s the Army way.

When he returned home, Jones intended to work in a hospital pharmacy. But he ran the numbers, too, and realized the economic opportunity of opening his own business. He could earn as much as he was willing to work for without punching a clock.

He compares running a barbershop to being a pastor, and there’s some truth to that. For generations, barbershops have been community gathering places where people check in — and on — their neighbors.

But there’s a secret to attaining that status. “You have to be dependable,” Jones said. “If you’re not dependable, this is not the job for you. People will take their money elsewhere.”

A few years back, he returned to the Winston-Salem Barber School as an instructor. He still runs his own shop but it’s by appointment only at night and on weekends.

Barber jobs, as you might expect, are plentiful. Job placement for graduates, Jones said, runs to 98 percent.

Because the barber school has been around so long, it enjoys a strong reputation. “We get calls from shops all over the state. Mount Airy, Charlotte, High Point, everywhere,” he said. “You can find a job if you’re looking for one.”

Similar to morticians, barbering is recession-proof; everybody needs one unless they go bald or they die.

“Even then you have job opportunities working for the funeral home,” Jones said. “They pay more than the living.”

He recalls grieving parents asking him for his services after the death of their 24-year-old son from a heart condition.

“I’d been cutting his hair since he was little,” he said. “It broke my heart. It was a little eerie at first but when his mom and dad called I went and did it.”

Few of the students working in twos on the floor of the venerable Winston-Salem Barber Shop realize that as they learn the art — and the science — of a new profession.

There’s plenty of time for that.

For these students, the beginning is about seizing a chance at the elusive American Dream.

Work hard, open a small business and earn a good living. Save for a house and retirement, raise a family and pass along opportunities to a new generation while being paid fairly for one’s hard work.

“Exactly right,” said Travis Jones, who is no relation to the instructor. “I’m going to work in a shop (for the apprenticeship), then me and my wife will open our own shop.”

And did he ever think that was possible as a know-it-all kid growing up in McLeansville?

“No. I definitely didn’t,” he said. “But I do now.”

PHOTOS: Winston-Salem Barber School