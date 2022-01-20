Winston-Salem braces for bitter cold as clearing of streets continues

Another day of warm temperatures is aiding crews as they remove remaining snow and ice from Winston-Salem’s neighborhood streets.

The work continues ahead of extremely cold air and possibly light snow moving into the Triad for the end of the workweek.

In Winston-Salem, all major roads and collector streets have been cleared, and the focus is on residential areas where some slick sections persist after 4 inches of snow, sleet and freezing rain fell over the weekend, city spokesman Randy Britton said Thursday.

He urged residents to move vehicles parked on the street to allow crews full access as they spread salt and, in some cases, operate plows.

Britton cautioned that those plows will push snow and ice — as well as fall leaves that had not yet been collected before the snowfall — into some driveways and yards.

City trash service resumed Wednesday, with workers collecting from homes normally served on Tuesdays. Britton said Wednesday’s routes will be covered Friday, Thursday collections will be completed Saturday and usual Friday service will be pushed to Monday.