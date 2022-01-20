Winston-Salem braces for bitter cold as clearing of streets continues

Another day of warm temperatures is aiding crews as they remove remaining snow and ice from Winston-Salem’s neighborhood streets.
The work continues ahead of extremely cold air and possibly light snow moving into the Triad for the end of the workweek.
In Winston-Salem, all major roads and collector streets have been cleared, and the focus is on residential areas where some slick sections persist after 4 inches of snow, sleet and freezing rain fell over the weekend, city spokesman Randy Britton said Thursday.
He urged residents to move vehicles parked on the street to allow crews full access as they spread salt and, in some cases, operate plows.
Britton cautioned that those plows will push snow and ice — as well as fall leaves that had not yet been collected before the snowfall — into some driveways and yards.
City trash service resumed Wednesday, with workers collecting from homes normally served on Tuesdays. Britton said Wednesday’s routes will be covered Friday, Thursday collections will be completed Saturday and usual Friday service will be pushed to Monday.
He added that garbage truck drivers will determine what streets are safe to navigate and, in some cases, may skip areas initially but circle back later in the day to see if conditions have improved.
Forsyth County/Winston-Salem Schools remained closed Thursday. As of early afternoon Thursday, the district had not announced plans for Friday.
Dodging the worst
While much of eastern North Carolina is expected to be hit with potentially severe winter weather Friday, the Triad likely will experience only light snow and little accumulation, according to the National Weather Service.
The area won’t escape frigid air from an Arctic cold front that will keep temperatures up to 20 degrees below normal, the weather service said. Highs Friday are not expected to reach 30. Lows in the upper teens are forecast for Friday and Saturday nights.
After light rain Thursday, there is a chance of light snow overnight and wind gusts as high as 22 mph. Temperatures will drop into the lower-20s, with wind-chills as low as 15 degrees possible.
On Friday, there is just a slight chance of light snow, with little or no accumulation expected.
The forecast for Saturday calls for sunny skies and highs in the mid-30s.
John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.
336-727-7204