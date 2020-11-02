 Skip to main content
Winston-Salem buses offer free trips to polls on election day
Winston-Salem buses offer free trips to polls on election day

The Winston-Salem Transit Authority will offer toll-free trips to the polls on Election Day in an effort to encourage people to vote.

The Bus2Vote effort will provide information on which routes to take to and from the polls.

Bus2Vote route information will be available at the Campbell Transportation Center on Fifth Street downtown, and on Facebook and Twitter. 

People can call 336-727-2000 to start planning a trip.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

