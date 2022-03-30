Winston-Salem calls for student loan forgiveness

Some on the Winston-Salem City Council said student loans are not an issue for the city to take a stand on, but a council majority voted Monday to ask the federal government to cancel student loan debt and move toward designating higher education as a “public good.”

By a 6-2 vote, the council approved a resolution sponsored by North Ward Council Member D.D. Adams that calls for the debt relief.

The resolution says that student debt hurts the ability of young people to buy a home, pay for child care or other essential needs, and contribute to the economy through spending.

As well, the resolution says that cancelling student debt would help young people to begin building wealth and provide more economic stimulus for the relief of the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The resolution also notes that Black borrowers, low-income students and women are more likely than other groups to need loans for their education and are at higher risk of default.

When council members discussed the resolution in committee last week, some council members voiced strong support:

“Our young people are being saddled with a tremendous amount of debt to have an education,” said East Ward Council Member Annette Scippio. “If we are going to have an educated society, it has got to be affordable.”

Council Member John Larson of South Ward said that while he supported the resolution, universities have to “be more realistic about how they charge students.”

On the other hand, West Ward Council Member Robert Clark said the council was “sticking our nose where it does not belong,” but had other objections as well:

“What do you do with the people who paid off their student debt?” Clark asked. “Do they get their money back? What do you do with folks who get debt to get a medical degree and can afford it?”

Northwest Ward Council Member Jeff MacIntosh said the city would be “making a gesture that we can’t have any influence over.”

“It is going to be resolved on Capitol Hill, or not,” MacIntosh said. “I’m not in favor of empty gestures.”

Adams disagreed, pointing out that city officials from around the country lobbied hard for relief when the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic began affecting local governments.

Northeast Ward Council Member Barbara Burke said the resolution was a sign of “standing in solidarity” with those affected by the debt.

“It is a way for us to send a message,” she said.

Clark and MacIntosh cast the only votes against the resolution on Monday. Voting in favor were Adams, Burke, Larson and Scippio, along with Southeast Ward Council Member James Taylor and Southwest Ward Council Member Kevin Mundy.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.