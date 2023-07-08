A Winston-Salem man is facing charges after he led police on a car chase early Friday evening, authorities said.

Officers discovered that the suspect's vehicle, a 2009 Honda Accord, was involved with a robbery that occurred around 6:20 p.m. in the 3600 block of Old Lexington Road. The driver then sped away and led police on a chase that ended in the 1800 block of Chapel Street.

Anthony Darnell White II, 23, of Hartford Street was arrested and charged with fleeing to elude arrest, possession with intent to sell and distribute cocaine and other offenses, police said.

White also is charged with carrying a concealed gun and driving while his license was revoked.

During White's arrest, officers seized cocaine, marijuana, a 9mm handgun and two cell phones.

White was being held Saturday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $75,000.