Winston-Salem, Charlotte Wake Forest School of Medicine districts won't be in competition, Atrium officials say

Officials involved in the Charlotte innovation district stressed their view that the two districts will be complementary, and not competitive, as they attempt to attract research and new tenants.

They emphasized that some research, business and nonprofit groups will chose to have a presence in both districts, while Wexford and other development officials will help steer those groups to where they best fit within the collaboration.

"There is for the first time in North America a common university and school of medicine partner ... a common clinical partner ... common programming, common entrepreneurial resources in two cities," said Thomas Osha, executive vice president for Wexford.

That collaboration "can allow research to go to scale in Charlotte and in Winston-Salem, acting as a super corridor of activity and engagement."

"We believe there will be a complementary set of companies in Charlotte to what is happening in Winston-Salem."

Atrium has not disclosed how much it plans on spending on The Pearl marketing.