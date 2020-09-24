 Skip to main content
Winston-Salem church and Clemmons church to provide free food, masks and goods
Two churches are teaming up to hold a “Community Drive-Thru Feeding” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday on the campus of Whole Man Ministries at 3916 Old Lexington Road in Winston-Salem.

This will be Whole Man Ministries’ fifth drive-thru food giveaway, but this time the church will team up with Center Grove Church in Clemmons to provide food, masks, toys and household goods for people in need.

Bishop Barry Washington of Whole Man Ministries said he was grateful to receive the call from Pastor Steve Corts of Center Grove Church regarding this partnership, saying, like himself, Corts has seen the unusual circumstance facing families today and wants to help.

Whole Man Ministries is a predominantly black church and Center Grove Church is a predominantly white church.

Whole Man Ministries expects to feed about 1,000 people.

Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles while members from both churches serve them food boxes, face masks and various goods.

