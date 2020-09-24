Winston-Salem church and Clemmons church to provide free food, masks and goods

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two churches are teaming up to hold a “Community Drive-Thru Feeding” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday on the campus of Whole Man Ministries at 3916 Old Lexington Road in Winston-Salem.

This will be Whole Man Ministries’ fifth drive-thru food giveaway, but this time the church will team up with Center Grove Church in Clemmons to provide food, masks, toys and household goods for people in need.

Bishop Barry Washington of Whole Man Ministries said he was grateful to receive the call from Pastor Steve Corts of Center Grove Church regarding this partnership, saying, like himself, Corts has seen the unusual circumstance facing families today and wants to help.

Whole Man Ministries is a predominantly black church and Center Grove Church is a predominantly white church.

Whole Man Ministries expects to feed about 1,000 people.

Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles while members from both churches serve them food boxes, face masks and various goods.

336-727-7366 @fdanielWSJ

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.