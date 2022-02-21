Winston-Salem City Council approves $1 million fund for those affected by Winston Weaver plant fire

Mundy said he was worried about the potential for fraud, since the city is making no absolute requirement to furnish receipts or other proof to get money from the city fund.

"I think there is a potential for scammers to come in and try to defraud us to try to get money," Mundy said.

It was Council Member Robert Clark who introduced an amendment to limit aid to $300 for those without receipts and other proof. That won agreement from council members D.D. Adams, who made the motion for the aid, and Barbara Burke, who seconded the motion. The fire was in Adams' North Ward, but the evacuation zone extended partly into Burke's Northeast Ward.

Adams said she wanted to make sure the money can start getting paid out as quickly as possible, and that the city can revisit the issue of undocumented aid at a later time, if that's needed.

Adams said the evacuation was upsetting to many who live in the area, and Burke said meeting those people during a couple of public sessions made a big impact.

Adams said she got emails from some who were accusing "Black and brown people as trying to deceive and get money," but added that "the people of the impacted area did not ask for this," and "did not see that coming."