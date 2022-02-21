Winston-Salem City Council approves $1 million fund for those affected by Winston Weaver plant fire

The Winston-Salem City Council on Monday approved a $1 million fund to help people who had to spend nights in hotels or lose their paychecks as a result of the big fire on Jan. 31 that destroyed the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant on North Cherry Street.
The payments will be capped at $1,000 per household and will be limited to low- and moderate-income households. But people who can't show receipts or proof of losses will be limited to a $300 payout.
A local nonprofit, Experiment in Self-Reliance, will administer the distribution of the money for the city. City officials say the agency will charge a standard 18% administrative fee to screen those applying for the aid.
As a result, City Manager Lee Garrity said that a maximum of about $850,000 will actually be made available to pay out to residents and workers.
The fire caused fears of an ammonium nitrate-driven explosion that officials said could have been catastrophic.
City council members stressed Monday that the city is not responsible for the fire or its aftermath, which included a one-mile voluntary evacuation zone that lasted for several days after the blaze.
"But we have a moral and ethical obligation to the people who were impacted," Council Member Kevin Mundy said during council discussion. Mundy went on to say that while some residents may win reimbursement from Winston Weaver — some have sued the fertilizer manufacturer — a settlement "could be dragged through the courts for years."
Mundy said he was worried about the potential for fraud, since the city is making no absolute requirement to furnish receipts or other proof to get money from the city fund.
"I think there is a potential for scammers to come in and try to defraud us to try to get money," Mundy said.
It was Council Member Robert Clark who introduced an amendment to limit aid to $300 for those without receipts and other proof. That won agreement from council members D.D. Adams, who made the motion for the aid, and Barbara Burke, who seconded the motion. The fire was in Adams' North Ward, but the evacuation zone extended partly into Burke's Northeast Ward.
Adams said she wanted to make sure the money can start getting paid out as quickly as possible, and that the city can revisit the issue of undocumented aid at a later time, if that's needed.
Adams said the evacuation was upsetting to many who live in the area, and Burke said meeting those people during a couple of public sessions made a big impact.
Adams said she got emails from some who were accusing "Black and brown people as trying to deceive and get money," but added that "the people of the impacted area did not ask for this," and "did not see that coming."
Under the policy approved by the city council on Monday, assistance will be limited to people of low to moderate incomes under guidelines established by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Those income limits vary by household size. For a four-person household, the annual income will have to be less than $55,100 in order to be eligible for the city help.
To get help, people must live within the evacuation area, or work for a business in the evacuation area that closed as a result of the evacuation.
Reimbursable expenses are limited to hotel expenses, food, lost wages or other expenses relating to the evacuation.
The city is saying that people who get reimbursed for their expenses from any other public or private source will not be able to claim money under the city program.
If people are found ineligible or having committed fraud to get money, the city is saying they will be required to pay it back. City Attorney Angela Carmon said there are also criminal penalties that can apply.
City officials said Monday they will attempt to get reimbursement from Winston Weaver for the money the city pays out under the aid program.
Fire officials have not identified the cause of the fire that destroyed the Winston Weaver plant, forcing firefighters out of the evacuation zone and causing the city to issue its voluntary evacuation call.
But officials have said that the city had no power to force the plant to install sprinklers because the site was built in 1939, before building codes had that requirement.
Council Member Jeff MacIntosh said the city should be pursuing legislative changes in light of the fire:
"It was not in our ability to control or regulate," McIntosh said. "We should ask and plead for state government to help. Their inaction is why this happened."
Clark said that while the one-mile radius might have covered the area under threat of an explosion from the plant, but that if people are considering effects such as air pollution, the circle could get much larger.
336-727-7369